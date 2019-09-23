Texas injuries big factor in two weeks

morgantown — West Virginia’s football team says goodbye to ESPN+ and returns to the big time when it takes on a suddenly crippled Texas team after a bye week.
Considered the key game in the season for the 3-1 Mountaineers, Texas comes to Mountaineer Field for what was announced on Monday as a 3:30 p.m. game to be shown on either ABC or ESPN — final details will come next week.
But the Longhorns do so, according to their coach Tom Herman, with some serious injury problems on defense.
Texas will be without starting cornerback Jalen Green and starting safety Caden Sterns for the next month and safety Josh Thompson for even longer due to injuries sustained in a 36-30 victory over Oklahoma State last Saturday.
Those injuries are in addition to the injuries already sustained by starting nickelback BJ Foster and back-up safety DeMarvion Overshown, who both missed Saturday’s game.
Green’s injury showed just how fickle football and fate can be when they meet.
The Longhorns led 21-13 with 45 seconds left in the half when punt returner Jake Smith muffed a punt that was recovered by Oklahoma State, bringing the Texas defense back onto the field.
It was on a possession that shouldn’t have been that Green dislocated his shoulder attempting to tackle OSU running back Chuba Hubbard and never returned to the game.
Sterns’ loss will be felt by Texas as well. He was the Longhorns leader with 12 tackles on Saturday. Sterns also missed Texas’ Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia in January.
Not only does WVU benefit from injuries to key Texas players, but they also play them a week before their annual Red River Shootout with arch-rival Oklahoma on Oct.12, giving WVU a large psychological advantage.
The Mountaineers, of course, won last year’s meeting in one of the most thrilling games played in Milan Puskar Stadium, with Will Grier throwing a heart-stopping 33-yard touchdown pass to Gary Jennings with 16 seconds left and then running for a two-point conversion to notch the 42-41 decision.
l l l
The Mountaineers have an intriguing injury situation of their own in Josh Sills, who had been the starting left guard but has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.
Asked about the injury during Monday’s Big 12 coaches conference call, WVU coach Neal Brown put off answering, which could indicate this may be a long term problem.
“We’ll have more on Sills tomorrow,” Brown said. “We’ll have an update then on where Josh is at.”
James Gmiter has replaced him over the past two games and played well.
l l l
The four-game NCAA suspension of WVU linebacker and Alabama transfer VanDarius Cowan is up and he will be eligible to play in the Texas game.
“He’ll be evaluated moving forward,” Brown said. “He’ll be heavily evaluated during this off week and leading into the Texas game.”
Cowan is expected to add a great deal to the Mountaineers’ pass rush against Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
l l l
The highlight of the coaches call came went Mike Gundy went off on a reporter who asked about an objectionable social media post that indicated T. Boone Pickens, the oil tycoon who was Oklahoma State’s prime backer and after whom the stadium is named in Stillwater, had left Gundy a gift card for a haircut.
Gundy, of course, has come to be the poster child for middle-aged mullets and he found the question quite offensive under the circumstances of Pickens’ recent death.
“Don’t hurt the real journalism world. It’s (expletive) like you that cause problems, OK? They shouldn’t even let you call in. Do you want to talk football? We’ll talk football. If you want to be out there and talk idiotic social media, then you need to go do something with a college kid,” said Gundy.
Gundy had offered the highest praise of Pickens at the time of his death.
“It would have been difficult for us to climb as high as we have without him,” Gundy said. “You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who has had a greater impact on a university than Mr. Pickens has had at Oklahoma State. He’ll be missed, but his legacy here will live on for a long time to come.”
l l l
WVU placekicker Evan Staley, who kicked three field goals in Saturday’s victory over Kansas, including a season-long from 44 yards, was named the Big 12’s Special Teams Player of the Week.
