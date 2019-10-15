Tevin Bush to transfer; Cowan out for season

morgantown — Just when you thought things could not get any worse for West Virginia’s 3-3 football team, what with having lost winnable games against Texas and Iowa State on consecutive weekends and with unbeaten Oklahoma up next in Norman, yet another dark cloud has formed on the horizon.
Coach Neal Brown announced at his weekly press conference that receiver/running back Tevin Bush plans to transfer and that linebacker VanDarius Cowan will miss the rest of the season due to knee surgery.
What’s more, Brown called it “questionable” whether starting quarterback Austin Kendall or starting cornerback Keith Washington will be able to answer the bell against Oklahoma.
Washington missed the Iowa State game with injury and was replaced by freshman Tae Mayo while Kendall was injured just before the end of the first quarter when he was hit hard on a blitz and suffered a muscle injury in the chest area.
Brown said that Kendall did some throwing on Monday and would try to practice on Tuesday but was adamant he would not play the transfer from Oklahoma against his former team “unless he is 100 percent.”
That would mean Jack Allison, who relieved him in the Iowa State game and threw for 140 yards with a touchdown and interception, would probably fill in.
The cornerback situation is critical this week against the nation’s top offense and one of the nation’s most dangerous receivers in CeeDee Lamb, who already has 10 touchdown receptions while catching 28 passes for 610 yards.
He has hooked up with quarterback Jalen Hurts for scoring throws of 71, 65, 51, 45 and 38 yards this season.
WVU will also be without its other starting cornerback besides Washington for the first half, Hakeem Bailey’s punishment for being ejected in the Iowa State game for targeting.
Bush missed the last game dealing with a foot injury and has not gotten the amount of playing time he expected this year.
“Tevin has had a rough few months,” Brown said, of the 5-foot-6, 166-pound junior from New Orleans. “He has had lingering foot and heel issues. He’s going to redshirt the rest of this season and enter the transfer portal. I support that decision. He wants to go closer to home.”
Bush still has two years of eligibility. A dangerous breakaway threat, he has caught 24 career passes for 319 yards and a pair of touchdowns while rushing 29 times for 199 yards, including a 79-yarder against Baylor last year that tied Noel Devine for the longest non-scoring run in WVU history.
The Mountaineers were expecting big things from Cowan as the season progressed. A transfer from Alabama, Cowan sat out the first four games this year due to an NCAA suspension.
On his first series, he had a sack and another tackle for a loss and with Quondarius Qualls seemed to give the Mountaineers a powerful package at the “bandit” position.
But the knee injury he suffered against Iowa State was more serious than anticipated and he underwent surgery and is lost for the year.
Brown felt Qualls wasn’t as effective as he should be in the first four games because he was playing too many snaps and wearing down. Now he will have to again take on a large burden.
