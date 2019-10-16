Tech wrestling to host AAC Championships

Finally, Dustin Stough will have multiple opportunities to showcase his WVU Tech wrestling team.
The team’s schedule for the upcoming schedule was release on Tuesday and features seven home dates for the Golden Bears. That is by far the biggest number since Tech relocated to Beckley.
“It’s really nice,” said Stough, going into his fifth season at Tech. “We have spent a lot of time on the road since we don’t have a lot of schools close by. We’re trying to build a home base to get more spectators to our matches.”
Most of Tech’s home matches will come after January. The Patriot Open at University of the Cumberlands will start the season Nov. 2 and will be seven straight away matches.
The Golden Bears’ first home match will be Dec. 13 against Alderson Broaddus to close out the first semester.
After that, home dates include matches with Southwestern Virginia Community College (Jan. 7), Allen (Jan. 11), Reinhardt (Jan. 24), St. Andrews (Jan. 31) and Bluefield College (Feb. 7). All of those matches will be held at Van Meter Gymnasium.
The biggest home date of the season, however, will be the last. The Golden Bears get to host the Appalachian Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday, Feb. 22. The event will be held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, which can better accommodate the six-team tournament.
The host Golden Bears will be joined by Allen, Bluefield, Reinhardt, St. Andrews and Truett McConnell. The winners of each weight class will qualify for the NAIA national tournament, with the field later being rounded out with wild cards.
Stough has given special attention to loading his roster with local wrestlers with impressive high school credentials. To that end, the timing of the AAC tournament is perfect.
“We had to drive down the last couple of years to Reinhardt and Truett McConnell, so it will be nice to have this in our backyard,” Stough said. “It’s the weekend before the high school regionals and the state tournament, so we hope to get a lot high schoolers in for that.”
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber