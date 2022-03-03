Tech wrestler Casto feels right at home

Isaiha Casto finished his high school career with a state championship. He was a place winner at Powerade Nationals, one of the toughest in-season wrestling tournaments in the country.
After that, he accomplished his goal of getting to wrestle at West Virginia University.
Things didn't work out as he had hoped.
"I went up to WVU my freshman year and it was pretty tough," Casto said. "I didn't start. I was probably behind three other guys. I was dealing with a lot of stress from school and the wrestling aspect of things. At the end of the season, I didn't really know if I wanted to continue on the next year."
Right before his sophomore year got started, Casto received a call from Mountaineer coach Tim Flynn.
"He asked me if I wanted to continue to wrestle," Casto said, "and I told him no, I didn't want to continue."
The St. Albans graduate concentrated solely on his academic work last season, which is always a good thing. But something was definitely missing.
"I didn't wrestle at all last year, but just doing school work all day wasn't my thing," he said. "I didn't really feel alive, or anything really great to go after."
When Casto was at St. Albans, where he won the 170-pound state championship as a senior in 2019, among the schools recruiting him was WVU Tech. Ready to get back into the sport, Casto reopened the lines of communication.
"I sent an email to Joel Harris, the assistant coach, and I told him I would to love to come and have the opportunity to wrestle," Casto said. "I really wanted to come back and get after it."
That he has, and now it seems he was meant to be in Beckley all along.
Casto has put together a 17-5 record at 174 pounds for the Golden Bears. He and head coach Dustin Stough are now in Wichita, Kan., where Casto will wrestle in the NAIA Nationals.
The junior finished runner-up at the Appalachian Athletic Conference Championships, dropping his title match 10-7 to Cole Tenety of NAIA power Reinhardt.
"He's a hard working kid," Stough said. "We like to keep the West Virginia kids in the state. He's a chemical engineering major, puts in all the work in the wrestling room and the classroom. He's a great kid. We couldn't ask for a better individual."
Casto made his Golden Bear debut at the Averett Cougar Open in November. He placed fifth and went 6-1 on the weekend and scored 16 of Tech's 26 points.
He said things really started to pick up for him at the start of the new year.
"When it came down to competition, I felt pretty dialed in and things have just been getting better ever since," Casto said.
Casto goes into nationals unseeded and will take on No. 12 Michael Scarponi (18-10) of Doane University in the first round on Friday. Scarponi was runner-up at the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championships.
"I think this is a winnable match for me to get the tournament started," Casto said. "I'm coming in unseeded. I've wrestled some ranked guys this year and they didn't always go my way. I think going in sort of an unknown kind of plays out in my favor. I'll just wrestle hard and see what happens."
"I think it's a pretty good draw," Stough said. "Most of the draws would have been a higher-seeded guy, or if he would have drawn an unseeded guy he would have ended up with one of the top four seeds in the second match. So I think we got a pretty good draw into the bracket. You've got to beat some good guys to get up on the podium anyway."
That would be the top eight place finishers, which would make Casto an All-American. Tech has never had a wrestling All-American in its history.
Casto looks at the possibility of being the first as having an impact on the future of the sport at Tech.
"It would mean a lot to me and I think it would mean a lot to the program all around," he said. "That could be a great way to inspire others as well. I didn't really think I would have the chance to do it, and now that I'm in position to, I think it could not only be good for me and my confidence, but also the team's confidence. It could really be great for the team all around."
Just as Tech wrestling has been great for him.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @GaryFauber