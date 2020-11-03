Tech women win opener

The two-time reigning River States Conference champion got the season off to a good start.
ShanEttine Butler and Brittney Justice led four double-figure scorers with 14 points each as WVU Tech defeated Bluefield College 80-65 Tuesday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The Golden Bears (1-0) led 46-24 at halftime and then cruised in the second half. They shot 33-of-68 (48.5 percent) from the floor, including 19-of-36 (52.8 percent) in the first half.
Butler also dished out five assists, while Justice finished with three assists and three steals.
Whittney Justice scored 11 points and had a team-high six assists. Brianna Ball added 10 points and a team-best six rebounds.
Bluefield’s Cierra Cook scored a game-high 24 points and led the Rams with four assists. Kylie Meadows added 17 points and Nialia Curtis grabbed a game-high seven boards.
Tech has back-to-back home games against nationally-ranked opponents coming up, starting Saturday with preseason No. 4 Campbellsville at 2 p.m. No. 3 Marian will then visit Beckley on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 5:30 p.m.
As with fall sports, no spectators will be admitted to the games.
B (0-1) 10 14 18 23 — 65
WVUT (1-0) 21 25 17 17 — 80
Bluefield
Cierra Cook 24, Kylie Meadows 17, Nialia Curtis 5, Morgan Wylie 3, Tianna Crockett 2, Emily Breeding 8, Ayanna Strother 4, Brianne Poole 2.
WVU Tech
ShanEttine Butler 14, Brittney Justice 14, Whittney Justice 11, Alexandria Gray 9, Alyssa Taylor 6, Brianna Ball 10, Makayla Jones 5, Chelsea Little 4, Emilee Whitt 3, Isabel Barrio 2, Eugenia Marcelli 2.
Three-point goals — B: 5-17 (Cook 1-3, Meadows 1-2, Wylie 1-3, Crockett 0-4, Breeding 2-4, Boyd 0-1); WVUT: 8-25 (Butler 2-7, B. Justice 2-6, W. Justice 1-4, Gray 1-2, Jones 1-1, Whitt 1-4, Barrio 0-1). Fouled out — none.