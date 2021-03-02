Rio Grande coach David Smalley paid the WVU Tech women's basketball team one heck of a compliment.
"That's a barometer team that everybody in our league measures themselves up to," Smalley said.
The Golden Bears probably did not feel the part as they navigated though a virus-marred regular season. Over the last week, however, everything looked the way they have grown accustomed.
WVU Tech capped off an impressive march through the River States Conference Tournament with an 86-74 championship victory over the RedStorm. Up next for both teams is the NAIA national tournament, but Tech was savoring its second league tournament title in three seasons.
It was especially sweet after not only having to endure cancellations and quarantines, but other off-court issues that served to bring the team together.
"A lot of people see us play basketball, but there's lots more stuff going on behind the scenes," Golden Bears coach Anna Kowalska said. "The virus, a couple players quit on us in the first week, we had a lot of family deaths on the team, and we kept going. I've never seen so many players crying to me, for different reasons. I was like, 'Oh my gosh. How are we going to survive this year? This is going to be so hard.' And not knowing if we could play the next day (because of Covid-19)."
It all certainly led to some inconsistency, and Tech lost a conference game for the first time in over two years. But a tournament that included a blowout win, a fourth-quarter comeback and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer came to a close with the Golden Bears (12-8) again raising the trophy on their home floor.
Not that Rio Grande made it easy. Tech started to gain separation more than once, but the RedStorm always had a response.
"It's a championship game," Kowalska said. "Rio is, in the regular season, the best team. We went there and we got beat by 13 points, so we knew it was not going to be easy. But we were lucky enough that we got home court advantage."
The Golden Bears took their biggest lead of the game at 54-40 with 4:23 to go in the third quarter. However, Rio scored the final 11 points of the quarter to make it a 54-51 game going to the fourth.
That was when Tech was finally able to get away. An 11-2 run to start the period gave the Golden Bears a 65-53 lead with 7:06 to play. The lead would remain double digits until Rio made it 74-65 with under two minutes to go.
Tech scored its final 14 points of the game from the free throw line to put it away.
The Golden Bears turned their shooting up in the second half, hitting 13 of 26 field goals, including 4 of 9 3-pointers.
The RedStorm (18-8) hurt itself with several missed shots under the basket.
"We were out of rhythm," said Smalley, who was presented with the league Coach of the Year Award after the game. "We just had three tournament games, but we have been out of rhythm because our last four games of the regular season got canceled either due to Covid or canceled due to weather. But that's no excuse. We got good looks. They just didn't go in."
Tech got a big spark from its bench in the second quarter after Rio Grande took a quick 21-16 lead. Isabel Barrio, Makayla Jones and Eugenia Marcelli helped Tech not just erase that brief deficit, but to close the half with a 37-33 lead.
Marcelli scored all six of her points in the period, and Barrio and Jones both hit key 3-pointers and finished with eight points.
"I told them before the game that our bench has to show up," Kowalska said. "Izzy came in and, since her freshman year she did not play a lot of minutes. ... She had started to play really well and I said, 'You know what, I'm going to give her a chance. She played more and more closer to the championship game. She showed today and it was huge."
"They had a couple of players come in off the bench — you've got to have that during this particular time of the season," Smalley said.
ShanEttine Butler scored 22 points to lead Tech. She was 12-of-16 from the free throw line, including 10-of-12 inside the final 2:25.
Alex Gray and Whittney Justice had 14 points each, with Justice dishing out eight assists. Brianna Ball grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.
Lexi Woods paced Rio Grande with 22 points and Caitlyn Brisker added 16.
Both teams will learn their NAIA tournament fate during the Selection Show Thursday at 7 p.m.
