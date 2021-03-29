middletown, ohio — WVU Tech is the sixth seed and will travel to No. 3 Rio Grande in the first round of the River States Conference Women's Soccer Tournament on Thursday.
The game will start at 6 p.m.
The regular season ended with a three-way tie atop the conference standings. Point Park, Indiana East and Rio Grande (Ohio) were all 8-2 RSC to share the title.
Point Park (8-2 RSC) claimed the No. 1 postseason seed by virtue of a tiebreaker after going 2-0 versus the other two. IU East (8-2 RSC) is the No. 2 seed with a victory over Rio Grande (8-2 RSC), which takes the No. 3 seed.
Asbury (7-2-1 RSC) beat IU East 1-0 in double overtime on Monday to enact the tie at the top of the standings, and the Eagles took the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.
No. 5 Ohio Christian (5-5 RSC) and No. 6 WVU Tech round out a deep bracket that features all six qualifiers above .500 in conference and four of them with seven or more wins in 10 RSC games.
No. 1 Point Park and No. 2 IU East both earned a bye into the semifinals.
The championship begins with the quarterfinals on Thursday with Rio Grande hosting Tech and No. 4 Asbury hosting No. 5 Ohio Christian.
The Rio Grande-WVU Tech winner will advance to play at No. 2 IU East in the semifinals on Tuesday, April 6. The Asbury-Ohio Christian winner will move on to play at No. 1 Point Park that same day.
The finals are April 10 at the highest remaining seed.
The winner will earn the conference's automatic bid to the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship, which runs April 15-17 with the opening round at campus sites.
Fan attendance and spectator policies for all games will be that of the host school of each individual games. Check the school website of the host school for information on that campus' attendance policy.