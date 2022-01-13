Alyssa Taylor and Bri Ball both posted double-doubles and WVU Tech dominated the second half in an 86-72 win over Oakland City Thursday at Appalachian Bible College.
The Golden Bears (7-12, 5-3 River States Conference) trailed 38-30 at halftime before taking over in the first-ever game between the schools. They shot 19 of 35 from the floor in the second half.
Taylor finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Ball came off the bench and totaled 13 points and 10 boards to go with five assists, three steals and two blocked shots.
Brittney Justice scored a game-high 25 points for the Golden Bears and had seven rebounds and five assists. Whittney Justice added 14 points and six rebounds.
Taylor Dillard led the Mighty Oaks (7-8, 4-3) with 21 points. Marissa Austin added 12, while Tabby Klem finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Tech will host Brescia Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center.