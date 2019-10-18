Tech women squander early lead, fall 3-2

The WVU Tech women’s soccer team is accustomed to slow starts, but they’ve overcome them with strong finishes.
Thursday at the Paul Cline Memorial YMCA Sports Complex in Beckley, it was the opposite for the Lady Golden Bears.
The visitors from Rio Grande overcame a 2-0 deficit, stealing a 3-2 conference win over the host Lady Golden Bears.
“It was a great win over a tough team on the road,” Rio head coach Tony Daniels said.
“I think in the beginning we were just a little shell shocked and a little nervous. “
“We’re still a very young team. Once we got settled in and started to play we were fine.
“We got a goal back to cut the lead in half and the second half we went in and tried to exploit their back line a little bit. They’re a very good team, very well coached and we were lucky on the day.”
Though it was a happy ending for Daniels’ squad, the road there didn’t always yield smiles.
The Lady Golden Bears opened the scoring in the fifth minute when Miriam Cortez found the net on an assist by Princeton graduate Brittany Dye. Afterwards Dye would take matters into her own hands, scoring on a breakaway, but having the goal waived on an offsides penalty.
Despite that, the sophomore stayed persistent, officially joining the scoring action when she found an uncontested shot in the box to make it a 2-0 game in the 15th minute.
Afterwards Tech’s offensive firepower was extinguished.
“The first half we seemed to be ready to play,” Tech head coach Kate Franks-Carr said. “We seemed to be on top of things and moving the ball quickly and making some things happen. Then towards the later part of the half we just started falling back into some bad habits and mental lapses. It’s a new challenge and we’re going to have to learn how to put two halves together instead of just a good start or good finish.”
The armor started to crack for the Lady Golden Bears in the 27th minute when Payten Davis’ goal made it a 2-1 game.
That momentum carried into the second half when Rio scored on a throw in to knot the score and ultimately broke the tie in the 59th minute on a scrum in the box.
“I think they had most of the momentum in the second half,” Franks-Carr said. “They definitely came prepared to play us after the break and we had a hard time getting anything put together because we were under so much pressure.”
The Lady Golden Bears outshot Rio 21-12, but struggled to connect with desperation shots in the waning minutes inflating that number.
Afterwards Franks-Carr was displeased with surrendering the first-half lead, but noted the team needs to refocus with a competitive four-game stretch coming to close the regular season.
“My message to them today was that a loss isn’t end all for us,” Franks-Carr said. “We still have four games that are going to be even more competitive and we have to be ready to play those next games. Theres always another one coming and we just have to be mentally ready to keep going.”
The Lady Golden Bears will host Point Park Thursday. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
