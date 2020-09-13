The WVU Tech women’s soccer team got the fall started well with a 3-0 win over Carolina University on Saturday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
Goals by Jacinda Chapman (2:11) and Brittany Dye (14:31) gave the Golden Bears a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Sydney Krakat scored an unassisted goal at the 51:13 mark to give Tech a three-goal advantage.
Carolina had 11 shots on goal to Tech’s nine. Golden Bears keeper Jenna Miller saved all 11 shots.
Chapman and Anna Baker both had an assist.
Jamison Calhoun had six saves for Carolina.
Tech (1-0) is off two weeks before beginning River States Conference play Sept. 26 at Rio Grande.