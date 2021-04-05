Tech women on road vs. Indiana East

The WVU Tech women's soccer team proved it can overcome adversity. The Golden Bears' next obstacle lies in taking out the defending champion.
Tech will take on No. 2 seed Indiana East in the River States Conference Tournament semifinals Tuesday night at 6 p.m. The game will be held at Wright State in Fairborn, Ohio.
The Golden Bears (6-6-3) entered the tournament as the No. 6 seed and went on the road to upset No. 3 Rio Grande in the quarterfinals. They did so in the most intense of ways — on penalty kicks with a scoreless draw through two overtimes.
Now Tech faces the Red Wolves (9-3-1), who finished in a three-way tie atop the regular season standings. Indiana East won last season's tournament to earn the league's automatic berth into the NAIA National Tournament.
Forward Kimberly Trapp leads the Red Wolves in goals scored with eight. She also averages 3.6 shots and 2.6 shots on goal per game. Keeper Gabby Mitchum has made 42 saves and is in the top 20 nationally with .52 goals allowed per game.
Junior midfielder Brittany Dye has eight goals for Tech and is the team's leading shot taker, averaging 3.7 shots and 2.4 shots on goal. Keeper Jenna Miller had nine saves against Rio Grande and now has 102 on the season, 12th in the nation.
Tech head coach Kate Franks-Carr was an assistant coach at Indiana East for the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
The winner of Tuesday's game will play for the tournament championship and automatic national berth on Saturday. If Tech wins, it will play at the winner of Tuesday's other semifinal between No. 1 Point Park and No. 4 Asbury.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com