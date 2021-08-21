The jury is still out on how fall sports might be affected by the coronavirus in 2021, but the WVU Tech women’s soccer team just might be suffering from Covid hangover.
The Golden Bears started their season Saturday with a 2-1 loss to Shawnee State, and it would have been their first game in nine months during a typical year. However, the pandemic of 2020 forced last season to be extended into the spring, meaning Tech last played in April in the River States Conference Tournament.
That short turnaround certainly has presented its challenges, but head coach Kate Carr was prepared.
“This is definitely something that was on my mind last fall when it was a possibility that we might be playing in the spring,” she said. “So pointing out the idea that we could be playing year round and then turn around and go back into another season was something that I feel a lot of people pushed aside for the time being. Once spring hit, we realized how quickly the fall was going to come up.
“I think that showed in, people are still adjusting and they’re not quite recovered from the season as they would have been if they had a few months off as opposed to just the summer and then workouts.”
Those effects are both physical and mental, Carr said.
“Physically, the girls are still recovering in my mind, so it’s hard to expect them to come back out and be like, ‘OK, we’re fit and ready to go,’” she said. “And I think the mental toll that it just takes on everybody. Everybody gets that breath of release at the end of fall season and we had to tell them, ‘No, sorry. You’re going right back into winter workouts.’ Because we have to be ready and on our ‘A’ game in just a short time, and that’s when it really matters because that’s when you talk about the preparation straight into tournament play, and it’s taken a toll on them mentally to ask them to have another quick turnaround as they did in the wintertime to the spring season. It’s very difficult on them.”
The Golden Bears did have a positive to lean on as preparation for the 2021 season began. They went into the RSC Tournament as the No. 6 seed, assured of playing on the road as long as they were alive. They pulled off an upset in the opening round, defeating third seed Rio Grande on penalty kicks (4-1), and then took No. 2 Indiana East to double overtime before falling 1-0 in the semifinals.
Tech is navigating this season with some changes to the roster, but one constant is senior Jenna Miller. The keeper is the two-time reigning RSC Defensive Player of the Year, repeating in 2020 after leading the conference with 112 saves (ninth in the nation) in 18 games and a 1.67 goals against average.
Unfortunately, she had to leave Saturday’s game in the second half with a hand injury after Shawnee State scored its second goal.
“She’s doing all right,” Carr said. “She’s tough and she usually bounces back from most bangups. I’m sure she will probably bounce back from this one just as quickly as she has the rest of them.”
The roster has a local flavor this fall. Among the players in Saturday’s lineup were defender Mykah Price, a junior from Midland Trail, senior forward Brittany Dye (Princeton) and senior defender Emily Harrah (Woodrow Wilson).
Dye, who led the Golden Bears last season with eight goals, helped them avoid the shutout Saturday with a goal in the game’s 84th minute.
Other local players on the team are sophomore keeper Destiny Minor (Oak Hill) and senior forward Brooke Daniels (Greater Beckley Christian).
“It’s been really nice to start bringing in more (local) people and finding that interest,” Carr said. “In the past, it was more difficult to find people in West Virginia who were interested in coming to a place that was closer to home, but this year we got the opposite. A lot of people are hoping to stay close to home and get a chance to play. We found those people and they seem to be passionate about being part of this program.”
Shawnee grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute when Daan Louwerse put in Brenna Woodard’s miss off the crossbar. Paige Alford made it a 2-0 game with a goal in the 62nd minute.
“Not a bad first showing,” Carr said. “Definitely some things we’re going to work on the next few weeks to tidy up before we start conference play.”
Tech will visit Carolina University Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber