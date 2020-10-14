Last season was one of history for the WVU Tech women's basketball team.
There was the bad, of course — a successful season ripped away by the coronavirus. That unprecedented happening took the Golden Bears from their historical celebration — a first-ever win in the NAIA Division II national tournament.
It's something they will look back on fondly, even with the undeserved ending. However, as successful as the season was, the prevailing attitude among them just might be that something was missing.
The Golden Bears earned their second consecutive national bid with another River States Conference regular season championship. But they were upset by Indiana-Kokomo in the first round of the RSC Tournament in Beckley.
They don't intend for that to happen this year.
"My expectations are to (start) off where we were last year and to win the conference tournament this year, not just the regular season (championship)," senior guard Brittney Justice said.
Conference coaches know all about WVU Tech, which was a near unanimous top pick in the RSC preseason poll released Wednesday as part of media day. The Golden Bears received all but one first-place vote — the other went to Rio Grande.
The Golden Bears have dominated the conference in Anna Kowalska's two seasons as head coach. They are a combined 32-1 in regular season league play during that time, including 29 straight victories going into this season. They won both the regular season and tournament titles in 2019.
Justice, a first-team all-conference and honorable mention All-American last season, was joined by fellow senior Alexandria Gray on the all-conference preseason team. Gray was a second-team pick last season, when Tech finished 25-7 and defeated Morningside in the first round of the national tournament.
"My six seniors coming back (have) a lot of experience," said Kowalska, the two-time reigning league coach of the year. "I'm looking forward to see what (Justice) can do this year; even more for the whole team and be as successful as last year."
The other seniors are all guards — Whittney Justice, Kathylee Pinnock Branford, Makayla Jones and Isabel Barrio.
Kowalska is excited about her bench. Junior guard ShanEttine Butler and sophomore forward Brianna Ball were just two players who saw extensive minutes off the bench.
Tech also has six freshmen, including one surprise.
Guard Liz Cadle, a 2020 Woodrow Wilson graduate, originally signed to play at Division I Longwood but will instead continue her career in her hometown. She was a Class AAA first-team all-stater last season and finished her career as a 1,000-point scorer.
Also new to the team — assistant coach Nic Kjaerholt, who played at Tech for former head coach Bob Williams and, most importantly, Kowalska's husband. He spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant for the Florida State women's basketball program while Kowalska was leading Tech to new heights.
Tech also received votes in the NAIA preseason poll. The NAIA will be comprised of one division starting this season.
The Golden Bears will begin the season at home Oct. 31 against Milligan University. Tip-off will be 2 p.m.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber