Roger Hodge did see improvement out of a team that is slow to find consistency in his first season as head coach.
Problem is, those same problems crept up at the worst possible moment.
WVU Tech surrendered an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter, and Kami McEldowney scored her team's final eight points in overtime to lead Indiana East to a 93-89 victory Thursday in Beckley.
The game was tied 80-80 after regulation and Tech took an 87-83 lead less than three minutes into overtime. Alanis Hill scored five of Tech's seven points in that stretch.
The Red Wolves were able to take over from there. A shot from Addie Brown and then a 3-pointer by McEldowney gave them an 88-87 lead with 1:32 to play. Alyssa Taylor put the Golden Bears back ahead briefly, but a three-point play by McEldowney put East back ahead for good, 91-89 with 1:12 to go.
Tech got a chance to tie or take the lead when Elle Baker blocked Brown's shot and the ball went out of bounds off Brown with 14.3 seconds left. Whittney Justice's jumper hit off the rim and Baker got the rebound but lost it out of bounds, giving East the ball.
McEldowney was fouled with 1.1 seconds left and sank both free throws to end it.
It was part of a big day for McEldowney, who, along with teammate Tia Tolbert, does her damage off the bench. Neither has started a game this season but both are among the team's statistical leaders. McEldowney was averaging 11.6 points per game going in and Tolbert was the team's leading rebounder at 5.9.
On Thursday, McEldowney finished with 19 points, while Tolbert had 12 points, six rebounds and three steals.
"That's by design," Red Wolves head coach Tiffani Selhorst said of the two coming off the bench. "We had that talk with them, that on any other team they'd be starters, but because we can sub them in at sixth man basically depending on who needs it first, a post or a guard, the sixth man spot, it makes us better when they go in. It's by design and they are taking that role seriously. It makes us that much better."
Those overtime points were arguably not even McEldowney's most important. She hit a three-quarter court desperation shot at the buzzer to close the first quarter and give East a 27-23 lead.
That lead remained four at halftime, 43-39. But Tech (4-10, 3-2 River States Conference) seemed to take over in the third quarter.
After 5-foot-11 center Taylor Browning went to the bench with her third foul, Tech took advantage and outscored East 13-4 to take a 54-49 lead with 5:08 left in the period.
The Red Wolves were able to tie it at 56-56, but Tech closed the quarter on an 11-2 run and Hill scored the first basket of the fourth for its biggest lead at 69-58.
That's when East got back in it, with a little help from Tech — four straight East possessions resulted in trips to the foul line. The Golden Bears were able to hold the Wolves off and led 75-68 with 4:57 on the clock. But the Red Wolves (13-3, 4-1) scored the next eight points for a 76-75 lead.
Tech eventually led 80-78 thanks in part to a pair of layins by Bri Ball, but Browning — back in the game — scored the last of her eight fourth-quarter points to tie it at 80 inside the final minute.
The Golden Bears had a chance to go ahead, but Hill's pass to Brittney Justice in the corner got away with 17.8 seconds on the clock.
Tech had 19 turnovers on the day.
"I think the easy answer is the things we were doing well in the third quarter, we stopped doing in the fourth quarter," Hodge said. "We turned it over too much, too many defensive gaffes. Just too many bad decisions. In a lot of ways we have gotten a lot better, but we've got to be more consistent and clean it up (taking care of the ball) and even decision making in times of offensive execution. ... I just think, from a focus standpoint, in those situations there's got to be an element of composure with the effort. I just didn't think we had that. Our mental toughness (in overtime) just wasn't very good."
Selhorst said having to sit Browning in the third quarter didn't help, but gave credit to the Golden Bears for the way they played.
"Tech came out and they were just tougher than us," she said. "They wanted every rebound, they wanted every loose ball. They wanted to be physical with us and we just weren't. We talked about that in the timeout or between quarters about how we needed to get tougher. I thought the refs let us play today, both sides. We need to adjust to that kind of game and I think we did in the fourth quarter and overtime."
Taylor blocked Browning's layup with :00.2 on the clock in the fourth to force overtime.
East had four other players score in double figures, led by Kennedy Griffin's 20 along with seven rebounds. Bethany Mackin had 14, Browning 10 and Brown 11 to go with four steals.
Brittney Justice led Tech with a game-high 27 points, 17 in the second half and overtime. Hill had 17 points and nine assists and Taylor scored 12.
Ball finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench, her most significant action since sustaining a knee injury on Nov. 27. She combined with Baker, who had seven points and nine rebounds, to give Tech a strong post presence throughout the game.
Tech will break from conference play Sunday to host Siena Heights (Mich.). Tip-off will be 1 p.m.
