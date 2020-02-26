Both the WVU Tech men and women basketball teams opened the River States Conference Tournament Wednesday carrying extensive winning streaks — the men's at 11 and the women's at 18.
After it was all said and done, only one streak remained.
The Lady Golden Bears yielded a 3-pointer with seven seconds left, falling 72-71 to No.4-seeded Indiana-Kokomo, while the men handled Alice Lloyd 108-81.
On the women's side, a poor showing in the second quarter haunted them.
After trailing 18-12 at the end of the first quarter, the Cougars opened the second frame with a 7-2 run, taking their first lead, 22-20, at the 5:42 mark.
From there the situation snowballed as a 7-2 run turned into a 19-3 burst with Tech struggling to counter on offense.
"I have to give credit to IU-Kokomo," Tech women's head coach Anna Kowalska said. "They had nothing to lose and they knew they needed to win this game to advance and go to nationals. They play hard and are a very physical team and everyone was afraid of them when they came into the tournament. We knew what their strength was. They rebounded well enough and honestly the team who played harder won today. The shots weren't going in for us, but the rebounding and everything else, it has to be there."
Tech eventually trimmed the deficit to nine points heading into the break but pounced back in the third.
Trailing 46-40, a 3-pointer from Brittney Justice followed by a three-point play from her twin sister Whittney tied the game and the Lady Golden Bears eventually took a 51-48 lead into the final frame.
"I told them we need to push the ball," Kowalska said. "We're good in transition and that's what we usually do. We get easy buckets like that and they're going to foul you. I think that's what we started to do. The three isn't always going to go in and we're not going to get all the calls we want, but we started to push the ball in transition more and I think that's what helped us a lot."
Down on the mat and trailing by six at several different points throughout the fourth, the Cougars fought back and went up 69-68 on a baseline jumper with 28 seconds left. On the following possession the Lady Golden Bears missed the shot, but a stickback by Laura Requena that was part of a three-point play, accounting for career points 998, 999 and 1,000, gave them a 71-69 advantage, but out of the timeout a corner 3 by Braxtyn Hurley gave the Cougars the lead and Tech's final attempt fell short.
"I told them there's nothing to be ashamed of," Kowalska said. "We're 16-1 in the conference. Being the regular season champion is a lot harder than winning one, two or three games in a row. I told them to keep their heads up. We lost by two points and that could've gone either way. We lost by one shot, so overall I was still proud of them but it shows us there's still things we need to work on and we've got at least one more game at nationals."
On the men's side, the Golden Bears started hot, yielded a run, then recouped for good.
After a 3-pointer from Andreas Jonsson gave Tech a 24-10 lead, Alice Lloyd answered with a 21-10 run to cut the deficit to three, but a dominant showing from freshman Darrin Martin restored order.
Martin answered with a personal 10-0 run, finishing with an assist to Tamon Scruggs, who canned a trey from the wing to make it a 47-31 game and Tech never looked back.
"I couldn't be higher on Darrin Martin," Tech men's head coach James Long said. "I don't think people realize how good he is. Not just as a freshman, he's not just a good freshman guard, he's one of the best guards in the league. I'll say that whole-heartedly and I believe it. He's one of the best guards in the league and if I were across from him I know it'd be a tough cover. He's good everywhere and it's because he loves the game. He's one of the top guys on the team in a sense of working on his game and we've got a lot of them and he's up there. He's a great kid and he just keeps getting better."
The closest the visitors would come was within 15 points early in the second half, but a 43-31 finish nipped those hopes.
The men will move onto the semifinals, where they'll host Indiana-Kokomo Saturday at 3 p.m. in Summersville. The women will turn their focus toward the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament that will begin March 11 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Women
IU Kokomo
Tia Chambers 18, Q Merriwether 12, Ally Davis 11, Vanessa Mullins 6, Sierra Peete 6, Alec Fitts 10, Braxtyn Hurley 9
WVU Tech
Brittney Justice 19, Whittney Justice 16, Laura Requena 13, Alex Gray 10, Kathylee Brandford 4, Brianna Ball 6, Isabel Barrio 2, ShanEttine Butler 1
IUK: 12 24 12 24 — 72
WVUT: 18 9 24 21 — 71
3-point goals — IUK: 7 (Merriweather 2, Davis 1, Peete 1, Fitts 1, Hurley 2); WVUT: 5 (B. Justice 3, W. Justice 1, Requena 1). Fouled Out — IUK: Fitts, Peete, Mullins.
Men
Alice Lloyd
Noah Young 24, Blake Smith 22, Will Philpot 6, Ian Lee 2, Colyn Strugill 2, Chandler Stewart 7, Cumecus Cates 7, Jared Strickland 5, Bryce Slone 2, Tanner Perdue 2, Cameron Worrix 2
WVU Tech
Juvante Hayes 20, Junior Arrey 19, Andreas Jonsson 17, Brent Daniels 6, Tamon Scruggs 17, Darrin Martin 16, Andrew Work 8, Kevin Thomas-Griffin 2, Luke Vass 2, Keondre King 1
AL: 39 42 — 81
WVUT: 57 51 — 108
3-point goals — AL: 6 (Young 1, Smith 3, Stewart 1, Strickland 1); WVUT: 16 (Hayes 4, Jonsson 5, Scruggs 5, Martin 2). Fouled out — None.