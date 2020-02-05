Tech women crack Top 25

Just days before a potentially big day for WVU Tech, Wednesday turned out to be a special day for the women.
The Lady Golden Bears checked in at No. 25 in the latest NAIA Division II Top 25 released Wednesday. Tech has won 14 consecutive games and has posted its second straight 20-win season.
"We have waited for this moment since last year, when we ended up with one loss in the conference," second-year Tech coach Anna Kowalska said. "It's a lot harder to get there. We worked extremely hard to be here with a 20-6 record. Being a top 25 team is a great accomplishment. I'm extremely proud of this team.
"But we are not done yet. We still have four more games and the conference tournament. We need to stay focused. Play the way we can play and stop teams on the defensive end."
Tech (20-6, 12-0 River States Conference) owns a four-game lead over Rio Grande for the East Division lead after Tuesday's 94-75 win at Ohio Christian and is four games better than West leader Midway.
Meanwhile, the Tech men showed up in the receiving votes portion. The Golden Bears (17-7, 11-1) ran their win streak to six games with a 100-84 victory at Ohio Christian.
That all sets up what could be a big day for both teams on Saturday when Indiana East visits Beckley.
The men are tied with Indiana East for first place in the East Division. The Red Wolves handed Tech its only league loss, 86-63 on Dec. 7. A win by Tech would negate the head-to-head tiebreaker currently held by East should they finish the season tied.
The women, meanwhile, have even more at stake. A win Saturday would not only sew up the East Division but would also clinch the RSC regular season championship and second straight automatic berth to the NAIA Division II national tournament.
The women will tip off at 1 p.m., followed by the men at 3 p.m.
