Tech women back in action Thursday at Asbury

The WVU Tech women's basketball team is more than ready to play its first game in 45 days. The fact that it just so happens to be the first conference game of the season makes it mean a little more.
The Golden Bears will open River States Conference play Thursday at Asbury. Tip-off from Wilmore, Ky., will be 5 p.m.
Tech (3-4, 0-0 RSC) has not played since an 88-86 loss to University of the Cumberlands on Dec. 8. The next two scheduled games before Christmas break were postponed, as were the first four of the second semester, all due to Covid-19.
In the limited time the Golden Bears have had together around quarantine, competitive practices have kept their spirits up.
"We're working hard every day. We are competing against each other," head coach Anna Kowalska said. "They're focused. They're trying to get better. They're competing against each other. We've put a couple of drills that make them compete against each other. I'm very pleased with their effort and competitiveness and how hard they are working."
Thursday begins the ultimate focus of the regular season for WVU Tech — winning the conference championship. The Golden Bears have owned the league last two seasons, winning the regular season championship both years with a combined record of 32-1. Their last regular season conference loss came on Dec. 8, 2018, at Point Park.
Tech continues to be without senior point guard Kathylee Pinnock Branford, who did not play the first semester because of injury. She led the team in assists (4.7) and steals (1.9) last season.
"Kathy is coming back slowly," Kowalska said. "We don't have a date yet when she will come back, but she's practicing with us a little bit. We're planning on (getting her back), but we will see how her injury will hold on."
Asbury (8-3, 2-1) is led by 6-foot senior forward Autumn Herriford, who averages team-highs of 14.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. She is also third with 2.7 assists.
Tech will return home Saturday for a brief step away from conference play against Concordia (Mich.). Tip-off will be 2 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
No spectators will be allowed at Tech home games through at least Feb. 1.
