OAKLAND CITY, Ind. — Alanis Hill scored 13 points, had nine rebounds and five assists as East No. 3 WVU Tech took down West No. 2 Oakland City 81-74 Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the River States Conference Tournament.
Brittney Justice added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Bears (16-15). Whitney Justice also scored 20 points and grabbed five boards.
Bri Ball added 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Elle Baker chipped in with eight rebounds and seven points off the bench, while Emilee Whitt had six rebounds, four points and three steals.
The Golden Bears will travel to top overall seed Rio Grande for the semifinals Saturday at 1 p.m. The RedStorm advanced with a 116-65 quarterfinal win over Indiana Southeast.