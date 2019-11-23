Tech wakes up late to rout Tigers

His team won by 31, but James Long wasn’t exactly thrilled with the way it looked.
“It’s just energy, man,” the first-year WVU Tech coach said after the Golden Bears sleepwalked through a 101-70 home win over Campbellsville-Somerset on Saturday. “Nothing changed. The game plan doesn’t change, the execution doesn’t change. It’s just how you’re doing it. Coaches say it all the time — it’s not what you’re doing, it’s how you’re doing it.”
How they were doing it may not have been pleasing to the eye or to Long’s nerves, but it was at least working. It just took a while.
Tech (4-4) could not get separation from Somerset, which led as late as the 5:13 mark of the first half. The numbers were there for the Golden Bears, who shot 50 percent from the floor and committed just five turnovers in the first 20 minutes.
Still, it took 15 minutes to finally start to shake the Tigers off.
“The offense was fine. I was more upset with our energy and team defense,” Long said. “Obviously it can always get better and there are things we can work on. But there was inexcusable stuff on defense. It was the body language, the effort. Just simple things, like switching. Not talking and two people guarding one guy and then he goes to the rim. Just stuff you work on every day.
“You could tell from the (opening) jump that we weren’t fully locked in. It’s always apparent when you don’t do the little things well.”
That eventually changed.
With the Tigers (2-5) leading 33-30, the Golden Bears finally began to take control. They outscored Somerset 17-5 over the last 4:52 of the half to turn a three-point deficit into a 47-38 halftime lead.
That run began with what became a bit of a theme the rest of the evening — a big play from Dominik King. His 3-pointer after a steal just to the right of the top of the key tied the game and got Tech running.
Somerset didn’t exactly fold in the second half. Tech was able to maintain a double-digit lead until a 3-pointer from Kevin Cofer got the Tigers to within 58-51 with 13:55 to play.
That’s when Tech woke up and left the Tigers behind. The Golden Bears scored 31 of the game’s next 36 points, including 19 straight to take an 89-56 lead with 6:18 remaining.
King had two more 3s during that stretch, including one to start the 19-0 run. He also had an alley-oop pass that ended with a two-handed reverse dunk by Kevin Thomas-Griffin.
King, a senior from Charleston, finished the game with 14 points and six rebounds.
“I think it was his sleeve. I think that brought him some mojo,” Long joked. “I was joking with him in practice, ‘I think that sleeve is going to bring you some swag.’ And then it did.
“He’s great. He had such great energy, and Justin Phillips had such great energy. Dominik King and Justin Phillips (nine points, three rebounds) were great tonight. They played so hard and they played with energy.”
Junior Arrey had a quiet double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds to go with seven assists. Thomas-Griffin scored 14 points and blocked four shots. Tamon Scruggs scored a game-high 20 points.
Tech went over 100 for the second straight game.
Keelan Kennedy led Somerset with 11 points. Antwan Hurt and Cofer both scored 10.
The Golden Bears will head to Kingsport, Tenn., next weekend for the NAIA DII Showcase. They will play Bluefield College Saturday at 12:45 p.m. and Milligan College Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
“You know, I’m not trying to be negative. A win is a win,” Long said. “I’m proud of them for getting that win, but you can always get better.”
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber