Tech volleyball starts RSC Tournament play Friday

WVU Tech's volleyball team has had to battle injuries and illness all season. The Golden Bears have also navigated with a young team.
Yet, here they stand, back in the River States Conference Tournament.
The Golden Bears are on the campus of Indiana-Kokomo as the No. 3 seed from the East Division. They will take on West No. 2 Midway Friday at 4 p.m.
"This season has had its ups and downs. It seems like every game we've dealt with some type of injury, illness or whatever," WVU Tech coach Amber Linville said. "It's been kind of a rollercoaster for us. We were changing lineups, it seemed like nearly every single game. But it's been a pretty successful season I would say. We've lost some games we should have won and won some games that we just didn't play our best in but we got the win."
The Golden Bears (15-17 overall, 11-7 RSC) have only four seniors on the roster — Valentina Abondano, Ariana Gentzler, Abigail Gregory and Coralys Maldonado Rivera. That has pressed a lot of underclassmen into action, which Linville says has worked out but also should lead to future success.
"We have a lot of young talent. So much young talent," she said. "We have quite a few freshmen who get substantial minutes or have played quite a few matches for us this year. There was one game we had to make a lot of substitutions and I looked at Ron (Martin, assistant coach) and said, 'Ron, look at the court.' We looked out there and there was one senior and everybody else were sophomores and freshmen."
Among those young players is sophomore Julia McClanahan, a setter from George Washington High. She is second in the conference with 9.1 assists per set.
Locally, freshmen Brooke Presley and Ashley Farruggia of 2020 state high school champion Shady Spring have been steady contributors. Freshman Savanna McMillion, a Woodrow Wilson alumna, has seen several minutes. Sophomore Hanna Payne from Pipestem Christian has also contributed.
Other underclassmen with state ties are sophomores Emma Leach of Parkersburg South and Sam Price of Elkins and freshman Camryn Spaulding of Tug Valley — Linville's alma mater.
Another freshman, Alicia Cervera Sospedra, has 103 kills.
"The thing I think you face every year is freshman jitters," Linville said. "Being able to get those out early with these freshmen was really beneficial to us, especially going into the tournament."
Junior Brooklyn Cook, another Shady Spring graduate, has 223 kills and 125 digs.
"She's playing through an injury and absolutely pushing herself," Linville said. "She would be a six-rotation player for us if she could."
Gregory played at Victory Baptist and joined the Golden Bears as a junior after taking two years off. She has 176 digs and 103 kills.
Ana Muniz Rocandio, a sophomore hitter from Spain, has 312 kills, 370 digs and 46 aces. Linville said Rocandio stepped up in last weekend's victories over Ohio Christian and Ohio Valley when she combined for 45 digs and 29 kills.
"She's one of those athletes that's just so smart and can see a few moves ahead what everybody is going to do," Linville said. "She just knows where to be."
Abondano leads the team with 405 digs, Rivera is second in kills with 266 and Gentzler has 229 kills and a team-high 84 blocks.
Midway (22-3, 14-3) defeated the Golden Bears 3-0 at Midway on Oct. 9. Linville says it was a bit of a head scratcher.
"We played at Midway this year and we didn't look very good against them. Just, honestly, in my opinion, they were a team we should have beat," she said. "It was one of the games we lost and Ron and I talked about it, 'How did we not adjust and win that game?' They're a good team. Very solid. I mean, they're second overall in the conference. They're going to be a fierce competitor for us to go up against, but I know we can definitely hold our own."
Kokomo is the No. 1 overall seed as the regular season champion and has earned an automatic bid to the national tournament.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber