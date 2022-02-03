WVU Tech always holds beating Rio Grande in high regard.
Add in the revenge factor and it means so much more.
The Golden Bears led by as many as 19 in the first half, then held off the RedStorm's fourth quarter surge to upset the No. 18 team in the country 105-95 Thursday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Rio Grande defeated Tech 80-63 on Nov. 23. This time, the Golden Bears maintained a double-digit lead through much of the afternoon en route to handing the RedStorm (23-2, 11-1) its first River States Conference loss of the season.
"Honestly, yes," junior center Bri Ball said of the extra motivation. "Just everything that we've been through this season, it's been up and down. We've lost some games that we should have won. We knew coming out that this is a serious game that's going to set the rest of the season for us going into the tournament, so we knew we had to come out and win."
Ball was a big part of that win. She had 18 points and 13 rebounds for her second straight double-double and fourth in her last six games.
She was one of six players to score in double figures, led by Brittney Justice and Whittney Justice with 23 points apiece. Alanis Hill had 15, Elle Baker 12 and Emilee Whitt 10 off the bench, including a crucial 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
"It was different people at different times," first-year coach Roger Hodge said. "Bri Ball had stretches where she was really dominant. Alanis Hill at different points. Of course, Brittney and Whittney. Whittney hit some long range bombs there throughout the game."
Even with Tech's sizable lead in the first half, the game actually went back and forth throughout.
Tech (10-14, 8-5) took its biggest lead at 47-28 after a 3-pointer by Brittney Justice with 5:29 left in the second quarter, but Rio Grande outscored the Golden Bears 19-5 the rest of the period to make it a 52-47 game at the break.
The Golden Bears kept pushing in the third and went ahead 79-68 heading to the fourth. True to form, the RedStorm was not finished.
Rio scored the first seven points of the fourth to get to 79-75. Twice it got to a one-point game, and a pair of free throws by Aleea Crites made it 90-88 with under two minutes to play.
Whitt then quelled the momentum with a 3-pointer in the corner to put the Golden Bears up five with 1:39 to play.
Tech hit 12 of 14 free throws from that point to seal it.
"It was a back-and-forth game, it was a game of huge runs," Hodge said. "They are not ranked top 20 in the country for nothing. They are tremendously talented. I'm just really proud of our kids for the way they hung in there against a really good basketball team and kept fighting."
Ella Skeens scored a game-high 26 points to go with nine rebounds for Rio Grande. Reagan Willingham scored 17 points off the bench. Chyna Chambers had 15 points and eight assists, Hailey Jordan scored 12 and Crites finished with 11.
Hill and Whittney Justice both had six assists and Baker blocked three shots for Tech, which will remain at home on Tuesday to host Point Park at 5:30 p.m.
Through it all, the players wanted to show they are a different team than the one that lost to the RedStorm two and a half months ago.
"We've improved a lot," Whittney Justice said. "Coach Hodge's system that he put in, we're finally just getting the hang of it and playing together. We're shooting well and getting the rebound when we miss."
