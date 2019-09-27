Tech unveils Barrett-Kelley Athletic Hall of Fame

When WVU Tech athletics completed the school's move from Montgomery to Beckley in 2017, a promise was made to preserve a proud history in its new home.
The deliverance of that promise was unveiled Friday with the official opening of the Barrett-Kelley Athletic Hall of Fame. The new welcome wall located on the corner of South Kanawha and Beaver streets was also presented.
The hall of fame is named in honor of former Tech basketball great Mike Barrett and his wife Carolyn, and former basketball and baseball player Pete Kelley and his wife Sue.
Inside are several pieces of Tech athletic history, including the plaque of every Tech Hall of Famer. Among them are Barrett, a Richwood native and future U.S. Olympian who was inducted in 1978, and Kelley, who was enshrined in 1990.
"It's just a dream," Carolyn said. "Mike loved West Virginia, and I wanted everything to come back and be here permanently. In this age, things get lost ... and I don't think his life should be lost. West Virginia Tech and West Virginia University have just been wonderful in their help with this. I'm just completely satisfied that I've taken as good care of his memory as I can."
Barrett played for legendary Tech coach Neal "Papa Bear" Baisi, and in 1968 was on the U.S. Olympic team that won gold at the Mexico City games. He went on to play for three teams in the American Basketball Association from 1969-1973.
He and Carolyn met when both were in the United States Navy stationed in Norfork, Va. They were married 44 years before Mike passed away in 2011.
"Our paths crossed, and we dated two years and then got married as I got out of the Navy," Carolyn said. "He served a little while longer, then got out of the Navy and then turned pro. We got married in '67 and he got out (of the Navy) right after the Olympics. He was still in the military when he made the Olympic team."
Kelley, who grew up in Longacre across the Kanawha River from Montgomery, also played for Baisi after graduating from Montgomery High. Following a professional career as a public school educator in Kanawha County, he made his way back to Montgomery to serve his alma mater.
He was the school's interim athletic director for two years before retiring in 2009.
"I really can't find the words to describe it," said Kelley, fighting back tears. "My wife Sue and I have been involved with Tech. It's been a big part of our lives since I was a little boy listening to games on the radio. I played over there and it changed my life. ... It's very emotional."
At the end of the evening, Carolyn Barrett, Sue Kelley and Pete Kelley were presented with shadow boxes to commemorate the moment on behalf of Tech president Carolyn King and WVU president E. Gordon Gee.
Among the rooms in the hall of fame building are the Mike Barrett Archives Room, the Neal D. Baisi Trophy Room, the Kelley Conference Room and the Barrett-Kelley Hall of Fame that houses the plaques. The Baisi room includes a multitude of trophies and plaques earned during his tenure as coach, photographs taken during and after his career and a copy of "Coaching the Zone and Man-to-Man Pressing Defenses" that he wrote in 1961.
Long is proud of what has been accomplished, including the welcome wall at the end of Tech's property that is adjacent to the hall of fame.
"That was the very first fundraising activity that the Golden Bear (Alumni) Association had done in many, many years," she said. "They raised enough money to build the wall and to put the plaques on.
"I made the promise when we left (Montgomery) that we would recreate the wall here with all the plaques. Promise made, promise kept."
Anyone interested in touring the Barrett-Kelley Hall of Fame must make reservations by contacting athletic director Kenny Howell at Kenneth.Howell@mail.wvu.edu.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber