Tech to play home finale on Tuesday

This season has been pretty much perfect if you're a WVU Tech basketball fan.
Everything has gone according to plan for the No. 25 Lady Golden Bears, even if running the conference table is a bit much to ask. But that's where they find themselves — wins in their final three games would put the wraps on a 16-0 River States Conference season.
No matter what happens, Tech has clinched the No. 1 overall seed for the RSC postseason tournament and will play at home throughout. Win or lose, the Lady Bears will also be returning to the NAIA Division II national tournament next month.
But none of that really comes as a surprise. The defending champs were picked to repeat in the preseason.
The men, meanwhile, are sitting much prettier than anyone anticipated after losing a huge chunk of its 30-win team that led the nation in scoring a year ago. Yet, here they are, in control of their own destiny after Saturday's 88-85 win over Indiana East.
The Golden Bears are one game ahead of the Red Wolves atop the East Division with three conference games to go. Tech is also a game up on West Division leader Indiana-Kokomo for the overall league championship, and owns the potential tiebreaker over the Cougars.
Tech has gone from facing a rebuilding season to being three wins from securing a fourth straight trip to the national tournament. Still, the only thing for sure at the moment is a first-round home game in the RSC Tournament since the Golden Bears can finish no lower than second in the East.
Through it all, one thing remains — there is still business to take care of.
Both teams will continue conference play Tuesday against Carlow. The women will tip off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.
It will be the regular season home finale for the women. The men, meanwhile, picked up a home game against Appalachian Bible College on Monday, Feb. 24.
The women honored their seniors on Saturday, and the men will follow suit on Tuesday. There are three — forward Brent Daniels, guard Dominik King and forward Kevin Thomas-Griffin.
The men and women kicked off the conference season with wins at Carlow on Nov. 5. The women came away with a 74-47 victory, and the men beat the Celtics 79-56.
The Carlow men are struggling through a 1-23 season (0-11 RSC). They are led by Marcus Millen, who averages 13.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Tech (18-7, 12-1) has won seven games in a row and 10 of its last 11. Junior Arrey is having a breakout season for the Golden Bears, leading the way with 17.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.2 steals.
The Lady Celtics (8-16, 3-8) are led by Emma Stille, who leads the nation in defensive rebounds (10.3) and total rebounds (14.8). The 6-foot-1 forward also averages 12.4 points.
The Lady Bears (21-6, 13-0) are on a 15-game winning streak and have won 26 consecutive conference games. They average 82.9 points per game, which is 11th in the nation.
Brittney Justice leads Tech with 16.8 points per game and is the nation's second-best free throw shooter at 90.3 percent (102-of-113).
The ladies will conclude the regular season with games at Point Park on Saturday and rival Rio Grande on Saturday, Feb. 22. The men will also be there before their game with ABC.
The RSC Tournament will be held Feb. 26-March 3 with the higher seed hosting each game.
