Tech to host AAC Duals on Saturday

WVU Tech's first home wrestling match of the season will bring one of the nation's top teams back to Beckley.
The Golden Bears will host the American Athletic Conference Duals on Saturday. Wrestling will start at 9 a.m. at Woodrow Wilson High School.
Reinhardt, Montreat, Truett McConnell and St. Andrews will join the Golden Bears. Bluefield University is also an AAC member but will be unable to make the trip due to Covid-19 issues.
Wrestling will be held on two mats.
Reinhardt was ranked No. 5 in the latest NAIA Top 20 and Tech coach Dustin Stough says the Eagles are "loaded as always." They are perennially strong and last week finished fourth at the NCWA National Duals.
Sophomore Cole Luallen is the nation's top-ranked 149-pounder and is one of eight Eagles ranked in the top 20 of their respective weight classes.
As for the Golden Bears, Stough was happy with the progression they made in the first semester. And so far Covid has had only a minimal effect, with Tech missing only last week's Waynesburg (Pa.) Invitational.
"We had a solid first semester," Stough said. "We're a pretty young team. The guys are learning a lot."
Isaiha Casto (174) and Steven Slack (133) have been the most consistent wrestlers thus far. Casto, a WVU transfer who won a state championship at St. Albans, is 11-3, and Slack is 6-7.
Senior Judson McCray (149) has been steady throughout his career. Locally, Greenbrier East graduate Jacob Thomas and Liberty alumnus Jeff Bowles have seen significant mat time.
Tech's final home match will be Feb. 18 in a quad with Liberty University, Davis and Elkins and Southern Virginia Community College. It will be Senior Night with wrestling beginning at 4 p.m.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @GaryFauber