The madness of March is upon us, but teams have work to do to get there.
The pairings for the River States Conference men's and women's tournament were announced on Sunday. On the men's side, WVU Tech is the No. 1 seed out of the East Division. The women, meanwhile, are No. 3.
West Division champion Indiana-Kokomo is the overall No. 1 seed as the regular season champion and has already received an automatic berth to the NAIA Tournament. The Cougars will have home court advantage through the tournament.
The Tech men (24-4 overall, 15-2 RSC) will begin play Wednesday against West No. 4 Indiana Southeast. Tip-off from the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center will be 5:30 p.m.
Should the Golden Bears win, they will host the winner of East No. 3 Rio Grande and West No. 4 Alice Lloyd on Saturday.
If IU-Kokomo wins the tournament, then Tech will receive the automatic bid as the East champion.
Tech and Indiana Southeast met Jan. 6 in Beckley, with the Golden Bears taking an 87-69 victory.
Tech's women's team (15-15, 11-6) will travel to West No. 2 Oakland City on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. quarterfinal. If the Golden Bears win, they will play the winner of West No. 4 Indiana Southeast and East No. 1 Rio Grande, the overall No. 1 and automatic qualifier, on Saturday.
Tech defeated Oakland City 86-72 on Jan. 13 at Appalachian Bible College.
If Rio Grande wins the tournament, West No. 1 Midway will receive the other automatic bid.
Men's Pairings
Feb. 23
Quarterfinals
No. 4E Ohio Christian at No. 1W IU Kokomo, 7:00 p.m.
No. 3W Oakland City at No. 2E IU East, 7:30 p.m.
No. 3E Rio Grande at No. 2W Alice Lloyd, 6:00 p.m.
No. 4W IU Southeast at No. 1E WVU Tech, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 26
Semifinals
Ohio Christian-IU Kokomo winner vs. Oakland City-IU East winner
Rio Grande-Alice Lloyd winner vs. IU Southeast-WVU Tech winner
March 1
Championship
Remaining teams
Women's Pairings
Feb. 23
Quarterfinals
Feb. 26
Semifinals
March 1
Championship
Remaining teams