Tech teams in RSC semifinals

It's Semifinal Saturday in the River States Conference, and one of the remaining four games will be played in Beckley.
The WVU Tech men's basketball team, the No. 1 seed out of the East Division, will host West No. 2 Alice Lloyd. Tip-off from the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center will be 1 p.m.
The Golden Bear women are also alive. The East No. 3 will travel to East champion and overall No. 1 Rio Grande, also for a 1 p.m. start.
The Tech men (25-4) are facing a familiar opponent. The Golden Bears faced Alice Lloyd in the tournament in each of head coach James Long's first two seasons and won both meetings.
The Eagles (25-4) exacted a measure of revenge in the regular season, beating Tech 64-62 Jan. 20 in Pippa Passes, Ky. Leading scorer Will Philpot came up big for Alice Lloyd, hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:08 to play then, after Tech tied the game, getting the game-winning tip-in with eight seconds to go.
Since that game, each team's seasons have turned out different from the other.
The Golden Bears lost their next game at Indiana Kokomo — a game they led 32-29 at halftime before shooting 5-of-25 in the second half to fall 61-47. They haven't lost since, reeling off eight straight wins — including a forfeit over now-defunct Ohio Valley.
Alice Lloyd's victory over Tech was the 17th in an 18-game win streak to start the season. Since then, the Eagles are 7-4.
Interestingly, during that 11-game span Alice Lloyd has played a pair of double overtime games and, most recently, triple overtime — an 82-80 win over Rio Grande in the tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Tech advanced with a 77-59 win over Indiana Southeast.
The Tech women, meanwhile, have a tough assignment — but one they've passed once already this season.
The Golden Bears (16-15) handed NAIA No. 20 Rio Grande its only conference loss, 105-95 Feb. 3 in Beckley. That helped Tech even the season series after the RedStorm's 80-63 win Nov. 23 in Ohio.
Rio Grande (29-2), which is on a seven-game win streak since the loss to Tech, played like a Top 20 team in its quarterfinal game, blowing past Indiana Southeast 116-65.
Tech, which went on the road and defeated Oakland City 81-74 in the quarterfinals, has won eight of its last nine games to go over .500 for the first time this season.
The winners will play for the tournament championships on Tuesday at the site of the highest remaining seeds.
