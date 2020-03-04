Tech teams find out tournament opponents

Amid quarter pounders, McFlurries and even pancakes, Wednesday was a day of celebration for WVU Tech basketball.
The men's and women's teams found out their first round opponents for the NAIA Division II national tournaments. The men will face Grace College (Ind.) of the Crossroads League, while the women drew Morningside College of the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Morningside will have the hometown advantage on the Lady Golden Bears. The women's national tournament will be held in Sioux City, Iowa, at the Tyson Events Center — three miles from the Morningside campus.
Tech will be the No. 6 seed and the Lady Mustangs No. 3 in the Liston Quadrant. They will meet Wednesday, March 11, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.
Morningside (23-9) is ranked No. 10 in the nation, dropping two spots after losing to Hastings in the GPAC tournament semifinals last week. The GPAC has five teams in the top 25.
"They are actually playing in a very tough conference," second-year Tech coach Anna Kowalska at a sendoff at McDonald's where the selection shows were viewed. "They are going to be tough. They are very disciplined. They shoot really well from outside. But we are ready to face them."
The Lady Mustangs are fifth in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (10.5) and 1tth in points per game (81.9). Guard Sierra Mitchell has made 111 3-pointers on the year and is averaging 3.5 per game, third in the nation in both categories.
No. 23 Tech (24-7) is in the national tournament for the second straight year. The Lady Bears have won the River States Conference regular season championship the last two years and won the RSC tournament in 2019. They were the No. 1 overall seed again this season but were upset by Indiana-Kokomo in the first round.
"It's going to be tough, but it's a playoff so we are ready for anything," Kowalska said.
The Tech men will also be involved in a top 25 battle. The Golden Bears slipped two spots to No. 17 after falling to IU-Kokomo in the RSC semifinals on Saturday. Grace College is ranked 13th and received an at-large bid for its first tournament appearance since 2015.
The game will be played Thursday, March 12, at 2:45 p.m. Eastern in Sioux Falls, S.D. Tech is the fifth seed and Grace (19-12) fourth in the Cramer Quadrant.
The Golden Bears (23-8) faced a pair of Crossroads League teams in November in Saint Francis and Taylor, dropping both games.
"We're excited to go against another Crossroads team," first-year Tech coach James Long said. "They got us good in the beginning of the year and helped make us who we are now. We're a different team now. We were finding our identity as a team and as a staff at the beginning of the year and we're playing some of our best basketball right now."
The Golden Bears will be playing in the national tournament for the fourth consecutive year.
