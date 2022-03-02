Tech swimmers at NAIA nationals

Five WVU Tech men's swimmers are in Columbus, Ga., with success on their minds.
The NAIA National Championships will begin Wednesday at 5 p.m. with the 800-yard freestyle relay. Individual events begin Thursday at 9 a.m.
The Golden Bears will be represented by Donat Fabian, Guillermo Usechi, Pau Eslava, Refiloe Mashao and Simon Ulich. They will compete in all five relay events in different combinations.
Individually, Eslava, the only senior on the team, is swimming in the 200 and 400 intermediate and 200 fly. Usechi is in the 100 and 200 freestyle and 200 IM. Mashao is in the 1,650 freestyle. Ulich is in the 100 and 200 breaststroke. Fabian is in the 50 and 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Usechi and Mashao are sophomores, while Ulich and Fabian are freshmen.
Coach Will Hughes said Eslava's leadership skills have developed as a senior.
"He's swimming strong, he's practicing strong," Hughes said. "I think he's on a lot of good momentum right now. I look for him to have a personal-best in his 200 IM."
Usechi is a versatile swimmer for the Golden Bears.
"He's my all-around guy," Hughes said. "Guillermo's been such a strong swimmer. He came in as a freshman really as a distance swimmer and he transitioned over into more of a sprinter and short distance, but he's just got that all-around capability to where I can put him in any event and he's going to swim it well."
Mashao's strength is distance.
"He's swimming really strong," Hughes said. "He's looking really good. We've got high hopes for him in the mile Friday or Saturday. That's his lone event that he's swimming as an individual, but he's in all of our relays. In (Wednesday's) 800, he's really going to have a big job to do because he's the third man in the relay and he's going to keep the momentum."
Hughes said Ulich has gotten significantly better this season.
"His 200 IM and his fly have really improved," Hughes said. "He's really mostly known as a breaststroker, but his butterfly's improved so much this year that it's become a huge benefit to the team to have him swimming fly."
Fabian will lead off the relays because of his short distance sprinter's speed, in addition to his individual events.
"Donat is looking really good," Hughes said. "Hopefully, we think he can get high on the podium, top three. Right now he's going in four in the 50 freestyle with a time of 12:48. He's got three guys ahead of him by a little bit. One turn, one mistake could make a huge difference here."
The tournament will run through Saturday and will be streamed live at naia.org.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @GaryFauber