Tech starts tournament play Friday vs. Cumberland

The roster may be a bit depleted, but it's tournament time for WVU Tech.
The Golden Bears will begin play in the NAIA National Tournament on Friday as the No. 10 seed in the Duer Quadrant. They will take on No. 7 Cumberland (Tenn.) at the home of No. 2 Talladega (Ala.).
Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. Eastern. It will be the second game of the day, preceded by Talladega and No. 15 Washington Adventist (3 p.m.).
The Golden Bears completed the eight-hour trip into the Central time zone on Wednesday.
"It's (practice) been great. Any time you're getting ready for the national tournament, everyone's excited," said WVU Tech coach James Long, who has guided the team to nationals in each of his three seasons. "These guys have done a good job down the stretch, anyway, of just getting the most out of practice and getting better. We've had to get creative in how we're practicing because we're down numbers, but I can't say enough good things about these guys. They come in, work hard every day and get better."
Tech (26-5), which received an automatic bid as the River States Conference East Division champion and tournament runner-up, is making its sixth consecutive appearance in the national tournament. The Golden Bears dropped the RSC tournament championship to Indiana-Kokomo, which is the eighth seed in the Duer Quadrant.
Tech freshman Thomas Hailey was named to the all-conference first team. He is averaging 10.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
On the second team were sophomore Andrew Work, an Oak Hill graduate, and seniors Tamon Scruggs and Andreas Jonsson.
Work is averaging 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
Scruggs was averaging 18.3 points, 5.8 boards and 2.7 assists before being sidelined after the Indiana Southeast game on Jan. 6. Jonsson (8.7 ppg, 41.1 3-point percentage) has been out since getting injured against Point Park on Feb. 8.
The Phoenix (21-8) received an at-large bid for its first national tournament appearance since 2009. Cumberland fell to Thomas More in the Mid-South Conference tournament semifinals.
Cumberland has a pair of all-conference first-teamers in guard Tavon King and forward Isaac Stephens. King is the team's leading scorer at 17.8 points per game. Stephens averages 12.2 ppg and led the team in rebounding with 6.0.
Sophomore T.J. Stargell was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year.
Long said the Phoenix put him in the mind of University of the Cumberlands — similar name, different team — and Youngstown State, both teams the Golden Bears faced last season.
"When you have two guards like they had ... you know you're going to be in a good spot," Long said. "They just have elite guard play and good bigs and good pieces off of them. They're a good team. We're just going to have to be the best version of ourselves."
Should the Golden Bears win, they would play the Talladega-Washington Adventist winner Saturday at a time to be determined.
From there, the remaining field of 16 teams will move on to Kansas City, Mo., March 17-22.
