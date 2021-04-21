Tech starts national tournament play Thursday

It took a while, but the season finally sees WVU Tech right where it wanted to be.
The NAIA men's soccer national championships will start Thursday with bracket play at 10 campus sites. The NAIA No. 24 Golden Bears will open as the No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg (Miss.) Bracket and will face No. 3 Lindsey Wilson. The game will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern time.
No. 1 seed and tournament host William Carey will play No. 4 Missouri Baptist in the other semifinal at 8 p.m. Eastern. The winners will meet at 6 p.m. Eastern Saturday, with the bracket champion moving on to the round of 10 May 4-10 in Columbia County, Ga.. The teams will be reseeded and the top six will receive byes into the quarterfinals, with the No. 8 seed playing the No. 9 seed and No. 7 taking on No. 10 for the right to advance.
The Golden Bears (12-3) won the River States Conference's regular season championship and received a bye into the tournament semifinals. However, they could not play due to Covid and Oakland City moved on to the finals, where it was defeated by No. 2 seed Rio Grande.
Every team had to take the long way to this point. The NAIA delayed all of its fall sports national championships until spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tech, which received an at-large bid, had several cancellations and postponements during its fall season but was able to complete its conference schedule during the spring.
Pablo Muniz Racandio has scored 11 goals for the Golden Bears, who are sixth in the nation at 3.7 goals per game. Keeper Jacques D'Monte averages 4.1 saves.
Lindsey Wilson (8-3-2) was the No. 2 seed for the Mid-South Conference Tournament and fell to eventual champion University of the Cumberlands in the semifinals. The Blue Raiders also received an at-large bid as the No. 25 team in NAIA.
Andrew Revanales leads the nation with seven game-winning goals and has 22 goals overall, which is eighth nationally. Cyrus Harmon was named Mid-South Conference Player of the Year after after posting 10 goals and five assists in 12 matches.
Tech and Lindsey Wilson last met Oct. 16, 2011, with the Blue Raiders taking a 3-0 home win.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com