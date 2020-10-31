Tech soccer sweeps Oakland City

Saturday was another good day for WVU Tech soccer.
The men and women swept new River States Conference member Oakland City at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex. The women got it started with a 2-0 victory, then the men capped off the day with a 3-1 win.
Domenica Moncayo scored both goals for the Lady Golden Bears, who ran their record to 5-4-2 (4-4-2 RSC). The goals came in an eight-minute span late in the first half, the second of which was assisted by Jodie Pallant.
Keeper Jenna Miller made four saves for Tech. Mighty Oaks keeper Jillian Beem had seven saves.
The Tech men got goals from three players in notching their fifth win of the season. Pablo Muniz Rocandio got the Golden Bears on the board with an unassisted goal in the game's 21st minute. Luis Alejandro Jaimes made it 2-0 five minutes later off an assist from Cristian Aymerich Cubedo.
Oakland City wasted little time getting that goal back when Yan Rosado scored unassisted in the 29th minute.
Fletcher Caponecchia put the Golden Bears (5-1, 5-1) back up two with a goal in the 71st minute. Jason Constable assisted on the goal. Caponecchia and Jaimes both have five goals on the season, and Rocandio has four.
This was the last match on the schedule for both teams. The men were supposed to host Indiana East on Monday but that match has been postponed.