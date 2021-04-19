Tech soccer receives at-large bid to national tournament

WVU Tech will take on Lindsey Wilson in the opening round of the NAIA National Championships Thursday in Hattiesburg, Miss.
The Golden Bears (12-3) are the No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg Bracket after receiving an at-large bid as the nation's No. 24-ranked team. Tech won the River States Conference regular season championship but was unable to compete in the conference tournament because of Covid-19.
Bracket host William Carey is the No. 1 seed and will face No. 4 seed Missouri Baptist in the other semifinal. The winners will meet for the bracket championship on Saturday.
Start times have yet to be announced.
Lindsey Wilson (8-3-2) was the No. 2 seed for the Mid-South Conference Tournament and fell to eventual champion University of the Cumberlands in the semifinals. The Blue Raiders also received an at-large bid as the No. 25 team in NAIA.
Tech and Lindsey Wilson last met Oct. 16, 2011, with the Blue Raiders taking a 3-0 home win.
The 10 bracket winners will move on to Columbia County, Ga., May 4-10, and will be reseeded. The top six will receive byes into the quarterfinals, with the No. 8 seed playing the No. 9 seed and No. 7 taking on No. 10 for the right to advance.
