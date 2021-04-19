Tech soccer receives at-large bid to national tournament

F. Brian Ferguson/For The Register-HeraldWVU Tech’s James Young, left, celebrates his goal with Manuel Segarra during the Golden Bears' 6-0 win over Ohio Christian April 5 in Beckley. Tech has been named the No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg (Miss.) Bracket for the opening round of the NAIA National Championships and will take on No. 3 Lindsey Wilson on Thursday. The winner will meet the winner between No. 1 seed William Carey and No. 4 Missouri Baptist on Saturday. Times have not yet been released.