Tech soccer receives at-large bid to national tournament

F. Brian Ferguson/For The Register-HeraldWVU Tech’s James Young, left, celebrates his goal with Manuel Segarra during the Golden Bears' 6-0 win over Ohio Christian April 5 in Beckley. Tech has been named the No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg (Miss.) Bracket for the opening round of the NAIA National Championships and will take on No. 3 Lindsey Wilson on Thursday. The winner will meet the winner between No. 1 seed William Carey and No. 4 Missouri Baptist on Saturday. Times have not yet been released.

WVU Tech will take on Lindsey Wilson in the opening round of the NAIA National Championships Thursday in Hattiesburg, Miss.

The Golden Bears (12-3) are the No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg Bracket after receiving an at-large bid as the nation's No. 24-ranked team. Tech won the River States Conference regular season championship but was unable to compete in the conference tournament because of Covid-19.

Bracket host William Carey is the No. 1 seed and will face No. 4 seed Missouri Baptist in the other semifinal. The winners will meet for the bracket championship on Saturday.

Start times have yet to be announced.

Lindsey Wilson (8-3-2) was the No. 2 seed for the Mid-South Conference Tournament and fell to eventual champion University of the Cumberlands in the semifinals. The Blue Raiders also received an at-large bid as the No. 25 team in NAIA.

Tech and Lindsey Wilson last met Oct. 16, 2011, with the Blue Raiders taking a 3-0 home win.

The 10 bracket winners will move on to Columbia County, Ga., May 4-10, and will be reseeded. The top six will receive byes into the quarterfinals, with the No. 8 seed playing the No. 9 seed and No. 7 taking on No. 10 for the right to advance.

Email: gfauber@register-herald.com

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video