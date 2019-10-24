The WVU Tech women’s team will hit the road this weekend.
Get used to hearing that. It will happen a lot the first two months of the season.
The Lady Golden Bears open the season Friday at College of Coastal Georgia. Tipoff from Brunswick, Ga., will be 5 p.m.
The opener will be the first of eight consecutive games away from Beckley for Tech, which on Wednesday was among the others receiving votes in the NAIA Division II preseason poll. The Lady Bears’ first home game will be Nov. 23 against Washington Adventist.
“The schedule this year is very demanding,” second-year head coach Anna Kowalska said. “We only have (three) road games (before Christmas). I think it is going to be demanding and mentally challenging, because we are on the road a lot, but that’s going to help us compete in the conference.”
The Lady Bears, 24-10 last season, surprised everyone by winning the River States Conference regular season and tournament championships after being picked seventh in the preseason poll.
Point guard Savannah Shamblin was an honorable mention All-American, and guard Brittney Justice and center Laura Requena joined her as all-conference selections.
Tech goes into this season as the conference’s top preseason pick.
“I told my team, you come in, you play conference, play every game like it’s your last game and play your 100 percent and we should be fine,” said Kowalska, last year’s RSC Coach of the Year. “But it’s going to be very competitive.”
First things first. Coastal Georgia was 21-11 last season and lost to Southeastern in the Sun Conference tournament championship game.
The Lady Mariners lost their top two scorers and rebounders in Brianna Gipson (18.3 points, 8.8 rebounds) and Ayshia Baker (14.6, 8.3). The top returner is Solrun Gisladottir, a 5-foot-11 guard from Hafnarfjordur, Iceland, who averaged 11.7 points per game.
Shamblin graduated and finished her career as Tech’s all-time leading scorer with 1,485 points. She led the conference with 5.6 assists per game.
Also gone is Alexandra Combs, who averaged 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists last year.
Justice, a Summers County graduate, was first-team all-conference in 2019 after averaging 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. She also led the conference with a .500 field goal percentage.
Requena averaged 10.9 points and 9.0 rebounds on her way to second-team honors. She became a double-double machine the second half of the season, finishing with 14.
Junior Whittney Justice will also see an increased role after averaging 8.5 points and 2.1 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game a year ago.
There are seven new names on the roster, including transfers in Eugenia Marcelli, Kathylee Pinnock Branford and Makayla Jones. All three are guards.
Kowalska also secured a pair of southern West Virginia products in Midland Trail’s Jenny Wilson and Montcalm’s Savanna Bailey.
