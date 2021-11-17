The WVU Tech men’s swim team is enjoying one of its most successful seasons as the end of the fall semester approaches. The Golden Bears are 7-0 in dual meets, but it was a second-place finish that really caught the eye of head coach Will Hughes.
It was the West Virginia State Games at West Virginia University. The host Mountaineers dominated the weekend, but the Golden Bears finished runners-up, ahead of several Division II schools.
“Fairmont State’s always strong. Salem’s always strong. Davis & Elkins. All of the in-state DII’s are always a challenge for us,” Hughes said.
Three weeks later, Tech went on the road for victories over Salem and West Virginia Wesleyan.
“That was a bit of a surprise, too,” Hughes said. “I knew it would be close going into it.”
The Golden Bears have not let up since and will get a big test Thursday when they swim at the prestigious Magnus Cup in Cleveland, Ohio.
“Right now the men are swimming strong. They’re working hard, they’re swimming strong. They’re all actively pursuing their personal goals that they set for the season,” Hughes said. “I think it’s a good team unity and good team atmosphere that’s going right now.
“Despite being young, these guys are pulling together and starting to see the writing on the wall that we’re going to have to work together as a solid unit to make this thing work this season.”
It has definitely been a team effort.
“Right now it’s really hard to pinpoint anyone, because all the guys are swimming very strong,” Hughes said. “All of them are earning points.”
And they’ve done it with a youthful squad. Pau Eslava, a native of Spain, is the only senior on the team. He was an All-American last season.
There are two juniors – Bianti Papinova of Albania and Richard Sehannie of South Africa.
After that, there are six freshmen and two sophomores. One of the sophomores, Guillermo Usechi of Spain, joined Eslava as a 2020-21 All-American.
The other sophomore is Refiloe Mashao of South Africa.
The freshmen are Donat Fabian of Hungary, Sebastian Galvez of Guatemala, Jimmy Granger of King George, Va., C.J. Lawson of Albuquerque, N.M., Simon Ulich of Germany and Isaac Vallance of Colorado Springs, Colo.
Several swimmers have made their B cuts to qualify for the NAIA national tournament in March. Hughes is confident more could join that list in Cleveland, particularly the 800-meter relay team.
Right now the team consists of Fabian, Usechi, Eslava and Mashao, but Granger and Vallance could work their way into that lineup.
“I’ve got six really strong swimmers in that distance, and honestly, they’re going to sort it out,” Hughes said. “Whoever the four fastest times are, we’re going to use them in the relay.”
“We’re hoping to be the first team to make the 800-relay cut,” he continued.” I’m hoping we do that this week. We’re going to have to swim a 7:09 to make that cut. It’s pretty tight. Everybody’s going to have to swim a perfect swim to make it, but I think this is the perfect venue for us to do it because we’re going up against five DI’s, several DIIs and a few other NAIA schools.”
Hughes said the Magnus Cup is the event Tech uses each season as a midseason taper, in reference to a swim team’s process of gradually reducing its workout distances and increasing rest time to get prepared for a big event.
“Yesterday the team swam 6,000 meters. Today, the distance swimmers will continue with 6,000; the sprinters and middistance will drop down to 4,000 and then we’ll go to 2,000 and hopefully be ready and prepped for the event on Thursday,” Hughes said.
Meanwhile, the season has been a struggle for the Golden Bear women, who have gone through most of the fall with only three swimmers.
Hughes expects to add two international swimmers in January, and Courtney Miles, a pitcher on the softball team, will also join the team, providing a relay team for the second semester.
Two members of the soccer team and one from the volleyball team might also come on board.
“Now that they’re out of season, they’re going to come over and stay in shape and use swimming to rehab their bodies,” Hughes said. “But also, they are very competitive so they want to test their swimming skills.”
