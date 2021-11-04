Tech men's soccer set for RSC Tournament

(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) WVU Tech's Markus Laugsand battles for possession with Mount Vernon Nazarene's Zack Bowser Sept. 8 at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex. The Golden Bears are the No. 4 seed in the River States Conference tournament and will host No. 5 Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Saturday at 5 p.m.