Even in the midst of a long winning streak, teams can't be expected to be at their best every night out.
Such was the case Thursday for WVU Tech, which followed up a strong first half with an uninspired second half. But when that happens and you still win by nearly 20, things are going your way.
The Golden Bears extended their winning streak to 12 with an 87-69 victory over Indiana Southeast at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
It completed a Tech sweep of the Grenadiers — the women started the day with a 95-79 win.
The men started fast — their first seven shots consisted of three 3-pointers and four dunks. Their defense also stood out — back-to-back shots by Gabriel Casillas Cruz and Glenn Hill Jr. made up the Grenadiers' only run of the first half.
It spelled out to a 43-22 halftime lead for the Golden Bears (15-2, 6-0 River States Conference). Tech went up as much as 27, 63-36, in the second half on the last of Keondré King's three straight 3-pointers.
Then, just like that, the momentum stopped.
Part of that was attributed to the Grenadiers sending Tech to the foul line on six of the Golden Bears' next eight possessions. But Tech missed six of their 11 free throws and unable to add more distance.
Meanwhile, Cruz scored 10 of the Grenadiers' next 15 points as they finally got the deficit to below 20 at 70-51 with 6:13 to play.
Southeast (5-13, 3-4) shots 33.3 percent in the first half but improved to 40.5 (15 of 37) in the second. And Tech was just 13-of-25 (52 percent) at the line after halftime.
"Really good first half, not a good second half," WVU Tech coach James Long said. "We gave up 47 points in the second half. It's just not acceptable. I'm definitely proud of them. Any time you win a league game, that's something to be proud of. But we told them that we need to be better than that. You can't just play one half. It's about the product you become. It's not what happened on the scoreboard. The product we were becoming at the end of the game was not what we were striving to be."
Tech had five players in double figures, led by Juvanté Hayes with 19 points. King had 18, including 5-of-8 shooting from 3, Thomas Hailey 15, Gunner Short 11 and Tamon Scruggs 10.
Hailey also had seven rebounds, while Phillip Mullins grabbed seven boards and dished out eight assists. Ashton Parker had nine rebounds.
The Grenadiers got a game-high 21 points from Price. Hill added 13 points and nine rebounds, Anthony Wales Jr. 12 points and Jared Osborne 11.
Tech assistant coach Payton Sturm said Hill was definitely on his team's radar. The two-time conference player of the week is averaging 17.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
"We knew we were going to have to game plan around him, in what they wanted to do and go small," Sturm said. "A lot of shooting on the floor, so were going to have to mix up our game plan a little bit. I thought we did a good job of that in the first half. Second half we kind of stopped guarding the ball a little bit and let them get downhill to the rim and opened up some of their shooting. But, for the most part, good conference win. We still held them under 40 percent shooting (37.1 for the game), so I think we did our job."
l l l
In the women's game, Brittney Justice tied a career-high with 32 points and had 10 rebounds in Tech's victory. The Golden Bears are now 6-10 overall and 4-2 in the conference.
Bri Ball had 17 points and six rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench. Alanis Hill finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Whittney Justice scored 13 points and Alyssa Taylor had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Bryanna Blackburn scored a game-high 23 points for the Grenadiers (6-10, 2-5). Lauren Lambdin added 16, and Emmy Ralph had eight points, six assists and four steals.
l l l
Both Tech teams have a busy week ahead. They both have three home games, but only one — Sunday against Midway — will be played at the Convention Center. The men will tip at 1 p.m. and the women at 3 p.m.
Thursday's games against Oakland City will be played at Appalachian Bible College (women 5:30 p.m., men 7:30 p.m.), and Saturday's games against Brescia will be played at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center (men 1 p.m., women 3 p.m.).
The women will also travel to Takoma Park, Md., to play Washington Adventist on Tuesday. Tip-off time has not been determined.
