pippa passes, ky. — Brittney Justice posted a double-double and WVU Tech defeated Alice Lloyd 67-58 for its ninth consecutive victory on Tuesday.
Justice finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and four steals, and was also 10-of-10 at the free throw line.
Whittney Justice also scored 15 points and dished out seven assists. Alex Gray scored 12 points.
Jayla Spurlock scored 13 points and Ali May 12 for the Lady Eagles.
Later, the Tech men went to overtime and beat Alice Lloyd 88-85.
Junior Arrey led the Golden Bears with 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Dominik King scored 20 points, Darrin Martin added 13 and Andreas Jonsson 12, all on 3-pointers.
Blake Smith scored a game-high 35 points for the Eagles.
The Lady Golden Bears (15-6, 8-0 River States Conference) will take on Midway Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Summersville. The men (12-7, 7-1 RSC) will follow at 7:30 p.m.