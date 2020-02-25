Tech men, women have shown grit

The WVU Tech men's and women's basketball teams both take gaudy winning streaks into Wednesday's River States Conference tournament quarterfinals. The men have won 10 straight, and the women's streak is even more impressive — 18 straight after a 6-6 start.
That doesn't mean every win has been easy. More than once, each team barely survived some encounters.
Two of the teams that nearly defeated Tech will be in Beckley on Wednesday, looking to finish the job and pull off a pair of upsets.
The 24th-ranked Lady Golden Bears will host Indiana-Kokomo at 5:30 p.m. The No. 20 Tech men will follow at 7:30 p.m. against Alice Lloyd.
IU-Kokomo presented the Lady Bears (24-6, 16-0 RSC) their biggest threat when the teams met Feb. 1 in Summersville. The Lady Cougars led by 16 after the third quarter, but Tech outscored them 32-10 in the fourth to escape with an 88-82 victory. That was win No. 12 in the current streak.
Second-year head coach Anna Kowalska said that win defined her team.
"Definitely," she said. "We had a couple of sick players. The flu goes around. You're not going to always have players going 100 percent. Despite that, we still pushed it.
"I'm going to be honest with you, at the end of the (third) quarter when we were down (16) points, I was like, 'Oh, this might be our first (conference) loss.' I gave them a little speech after the third quarter and said don't ever give up and keep playing and take one possession at a time. A couple of players stepped in and I looked at the clock and I was like, 'Oh! The game is tied.' We ended up with the win and it definitely showed how tough our team is."
The men needed overtime to beat Alice Lloyd 88-85 on the road Jan. 21. That was the win that started their run.
The Eagles tied the game with a 3-pointer in regulation and scored the first six points of overtime. The Golden Bears responded and outscored Alice Lloyd 14-5 the rest of the way.
Like Kowalska, first-year men's coach James Long said that win illustrated his team's makeup.
"That win really defined this team and who they are," Long said. "They just found a way to win. A lot of teams could have shut down. A 9-0 run, in overtime, on the road loss and fresh off a loss, right after we lost to Bluefield State. And they found a way. Dom (King) made a four-point play, Junior hit some big shots and made some big free throws. Darrin (Martin) turned it over going into overtime then helped us find a way to win. So it's resilience. It's like that's who this team is in so many ways."
The 95-94 loss to Bluefield State on Jan. 18 came down to a lack of execution late, but the team learned from it, Long said. Still, the team is only subtly different now from what it was then.
"I think it's just self-awareness," Long said. "We know who we are now. When you're going through a long season you need to win, and you need to win consistently to believe in what you're doing."
Tournament time often lends itself to unexpected outcomes, and those two narrow games make IU-Kokomo and Alice Lloyd especially dangerous.
"My team made a really good point," Kowalska said. "We're going to nationals. We know we have (at least) one more game after this. They don't. They don't win this game, they're done. I told them every single team we're going to face will come in with the same mentality, and I think they know. We're not done yet and it shows. I'm excited."
The tournament semifinals will be played Saturday and the championship games are scheduled for Tuesday. All games will be played at the site of the higher seed.
The Tech men and women are both the East Division champions and No. 1 overall seeds. IU-Kokomo and Alice Lloyd are both the fourth seeds out of the West Division.
