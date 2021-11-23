Tech men victorious, women fall at Rio Grande

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — WVU Tech jumped to a 42-16 halftime lead and cruised to a 76-43 win over Rio Grande in men's basketball action Tuesday.
Tamon Scruggs scored a game-high 24 points for the Golden Bears (5-2), who are off to a 3-0 start in the River States Conference. Andrew Work added 12 points, while Juvanté Hayes finished with eight points, six rebounds and five assists.
Gunner Short, a Rio Grande transfer, scored 10 points for the Golden Bears, who had only eight turnovers.
The RedStorm (3-4, 2-1) were led by Miki Tadic with 10 points, four rebounds and two blocked shots.
Meanwhile, the WVU Tech suffered their first conference loss, 80-63 to the undefeated RedStorm.
Brianna Ball scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and made four steals for Tech (2-3, 2-1). Whittney Justice and Alyssa Taylor both had 14 points. Justice had six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Brittney Justice added nine points and seven rebounds.
Five players scored in double figures for Rio Grande (10-0, 3-0), including 15 each from Kaylee Darnell and Avery Harper, who also grabbed 12 rebounds. Ella Skeens had 12 points and 10 boards, Hailey Jordan scored 12 points and Chyna Chambers 11.
Both teams will compete in the annual NAIA Showcase Saturday and Sunday in Kingsport, Tenn. The men will face Southeastern Saturday at 11 a.m., then Central Baptist Sunday at 1:45 p.m. The women will play Reinhardt Saturday at 4:15 p.m., then Union Sunday at 6 p.m.