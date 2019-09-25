Tech men unbeaten going into Thursday's Cervical and Ovarian Cancer Awareness game

At first glance, it would appear WVU Tech's men's soccer team hasn't had to face adversity this season.
On the contrary, things have not gone as perfectly as an unbeaten record might suggest. Then again, that's exactly why the Golden Bears are where they are.
"We've dealt with setbacks very well," interim head coach Oliver Hewitt-Fisher said. "Two of the games we've been a man down and we've still gone on to win. Three of those games, we've been a goal down and still turned it around."
The result is a 5-0-1 record as the Golden Bears head into River States Conference play. They won their first five games before Sunday's 1-1 draw at Northwestern (Ohio), which moved up one spot to No. 18 in the latest NAIA Top 25 on Wednesday.
Tech is knocking on the door, sitting second among the teams receiving votes.
"So far, so good," Hewitt-Fisher said. "Obviously unbeaten after the first six games. Very pleased with the way things have gone so far."
Tech will get into its conference schedule Thursday in a doubleheader with the women against Asbury. The ladies will kick things off at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m. at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
It will be Cervical and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Night. Both Tech teams will be wearing teal to honor all those affected by cervical and ovarian cancer. Fans are also encouraged to wear teal to show their support of the cause.
Hewitt-Fisher's squad has posted three shutouts and allowed just four goals total. Keeper Coque Martinez has made 23 saves and on Tuesday received his second consecutive RSC Defender of the Week award.
Tech lost last year's keeper Jose Domingo to transfer, but Martinez has helped the team not skip a beat.
"I had complete faith in Coque to step up and do well," Hewitt-Fisher said. "He's repaid that faith and he's done well. He's made some big saves for us, but the team as a whole has defended well. It's a team effort, but, yes, he's done well and he's got the personal awards for that. But it's been a team effort to keep the good defensive record."
With conference play on the horizon, the goal is to keep the run going.
"The boys know now that if we can maintain our unbeaten record until the end of the season, we'll be going to nationals," Hewitt-Fisher said. "Asbury and Midway have struggled a little bit so far this season, but it's always tough when we've played those teams in the past. We're going to have to play to our full potential to get some results this weekend."
Meanwhile, the Lady Golden Bears (1-3) will join the men in the next two home games. The teams will wrap up Homecoming weekend by hosting Midway on Saturday. The men will go first at 3 p.m., with the women taking the field at 5 p.m.
The women struggled to an 0-3 record and scored only one goal in their first three games. They finally broke through on Sept. 14 with a 5-0 victory at Regent University in Virginia Beach.
Keeper Jenna Miller is 26th in NAIA with 8.25 saves per game. Yasmin Del Valle had a hat trick in the win over Regent.
