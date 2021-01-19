Tech men to return Friday vs. Carlow

The bad news for the WVU Tech men's basketball team is that it's been through three quarantines.
The good news is that the Golden Bears' wait to get back into action will not be as long as originally expected.
The Golden Bears will host Carlow on Friday in their first River States Conference game of the season. They will then travel to Ohio Christian on Saturday.
Friday's game, which will tip off at 5:30 p.m., will be Tech's first in over a month thanks to Covid-19. No spectators are admitted to Tech home athletic events due to the coronavirus.
The news came as a welcome surprise since Tech had been looking at not playing until Feb. 2 at Rio Grande.
"This quarantine ended up being about 17 days," second-year head coach James Long said. "It's been a trying time. This was our third quarantine. The first one was only a couple of days for the contact tracing. The second one was 12 days. It's just been tough for (the players). We haven't been able to be together much, but now we're back and we're trying to get them into it. We're not necessarily playing right now, but we're trying to work back into it in a healthy way."
The Golden Bears (4-4) have not played since Dec. 19, when they defeated NCAA Division I Morgan State 73-67. They were scheduled to open conference play Jan. 5 at home versus Rio Grande before this most recent shutdown.
Long said while the win over Morgan State was big, the team was less excited about building off it and more excited about simply getting back into action.
"These guys have done a really good job about not thinking about that," Long said. "There's no point in playing if you're not going to celebrate the victories along the way, but these guys do a great job of, when it's done, it's done. Let's move forward and keep trying to get better."
Every player should be available this weekend, Long said.
Tech and the conference will work to reschedule not only the Rio Grande game but also the Point Park game that had been scheduled for last Saturday. The Golden Bears' game at Indiana East scheduled for Jan. 30 has also been postponed.
Meanwhile, the Tech women (3-4) have had their last six games postponed, including last Saturday against Point Park. They currently are scheduled to begin conference play Thursday at Asbury.
