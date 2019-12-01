Tech men sweep weekend at showcase

kingsport, tenn. — Dominik King scored a game-high 21 points as WVU Tech defeated Milligan College 81-62 Sunday to go undefeated at the NAIA DII Showcase.
King was 5-of-7 from 3-point range for the Golden Bears, who have won three straight. Tamon Scruggs, the two-time River States Conference Player of the Week in the early going, scored 15 points.
Junior Arrey added 13 points, four rebounds and four assists. Kevin Thomas-Griffin had an efficient night with eight points, six rebounds and three blocked shots.
Tech led 42-23 at halftime and maintained its 19-point lead in the second half.
The night before, Tech (5-4) led by seven at halftime and made it hold up for a 71-69 win over Bluefield College.
Scruggs finished with a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Arrey had 14 points and Darrin Martin added 12.
The Lady Golden Bears, meanwhile, did not fare as well. They lost both games against top-tier teams.
Undefeated Reinhardt beat Tech 86-64 on Saturday. Brittney Justice and Whittney Justice shared team-high honors with 14 points. Brittney led with eight rebounds. ShanEttine Butler scored 12 points and Isabel Barrio added 10.
Tech fell 83-69 to NAIA Division II No. 3 Marian on Sunday. The Lady Bears led 26-20 after the first quarter but could not hold on to the momentum.
The Justice twins again mirrored each other with 15-point nights. Alex Gray finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Brianna Ball scored 12.
Tech (6-6) played both games without senior center Laura Requena, who is averaging 11.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
Both teams will return home Tuesday to host Ohio Christian. The women will tip off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.