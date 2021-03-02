Tech men storm past Rio Grande for league championship

The WVU Tech men's basketball team already had the biggest prize of the year in its back pocket.
That prize was an automatic bid to the NAIA national tournament which was earned with a win Saturday over Asbury in the River States Conference Tournament semifinals.
However, the Golden Bears were hungry for more when they welcomed longtime rival Rio Grande for the tournament championship game at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on Tuesday.
Sparked by four players in double figures and another strong defensive effort, Tech took home the trophy with a 75-60 win over the RedStorm
"(Rio) is a really good team and has definitely earned our respect, but we are focused day by day. This group gets better and better every day," second-year head coach James Long said. "I am so proud of them. It has been a year of ups and downs, but they are hitting their stride right now. The (players) figured it out along the way and that says everything about them. I am not out there, it's those guys. They came together at the right time."
Prior to Tuesday night, Long had said his team was focused on the game. That statement was evident from the opening tip.
Leading 12-8 after the first seven minutes, the Golden Bears exploded for a 15-0 run, and held the RedStorm scoreless for nearly eight minutes.
As the clock ticked under 10 minutes, senior Juvanté Hayes forced a turnover and raced to the other end of the floor. Penetrating the lane, Hayes executed the perfect lob to Ashton Parker, who slammed it home for the first double-digit lead of the game at 19-8.
Parker and fellow big man Thomas Hailey combined for 13 points and nine rebounds.
"They have been great all year. Ashton and Thomas play great off of each other," Long said. "If one is off, the other one is picking them up. When they are both on, which is most of the time, it is very exciting. We love what they bring to our program and they give us a lot of versatility."
The RedStorm would never get the game back inside single digits.
Two free throws each from Andrew Work and Hayes, coupled with stickbacks from Parker and first-team all-conference selection Tamon Scruggs pushed the lead to 27-8.
"We knew what the plan was and they bought into it," Long said. "They went out and executed it every play for the most part. We had some things we thought we could have done better, but no game is perfect."
After trailing by as many as 21, RSC Player of the Year Shiloah Blevins helped cut the halftime deficit back to 14 points, scoring nine points over the last four minutes of the half.
Tech led by as many as 18 in the second half, but Rio refused to go away quietly, cutting the lead back to 12 with 8:54 to play.
For the next two minutes, Work took over the game on offense for the Golden Bears, scoring eight points to rebuild a 19-point advantage.
"(Andrew) is as good as it gets at getting it to the rim. I have been around a lot of people and Andrew is as good as it gets," Long said emphatically. "He is the best kid in the world and he is into it. I say it all the time, he just puts his head down and works. He is one of the toughest kids I have been around."
Work finished the night with 17 points and seven rebounds to lead the Golden Bears. Scruggs scored 15, Andreas Jonsson added 12 along with three steals, while Hayes finished with 11 points.
Tech held the visitors to just 19 field goals on 58 attempts.
Both teams will learn their NAIA tournament fate during the Selection Show Thursday at 8 p.m.