Tech men secure RSC title and national bid

The WVU Tech men's basketball team had plenty on the line when it traveled to Point Park on Saturday.
A win against the Pioneers would not only secure the top spot in the River States Conference for the Golden Bears, it would also secure a trip to the NAIA Division II national tournament for the second year in a row.
Behind a career-high 19 points from freshman Darrin Martin and 18 points apiece from veterans Junior Arrey and Tamon Scruggs, WVU Tech never trailed in the second half on its way to a 79-65 triumph.
Scruggs also grabbed nine rebounds, while Juvanté Hayes added nine points and Andrew Work scored seven.
"Point Park is a tough place to play and the game was close all the way," WVU Tech men's head coach James Long said. "Our guys did a great job tonight of executing the game plan and we really rebounded the ball well tonight."
After ripping the nets Tuesday, making 22 shots from behind the arc, the long balls didn't drop as easily Saturday at Point Park. Knowing the shooting environment would be tougher, Tech answered with its guards hitting 21 of 38 attempts inside the arc.
"Our guards did a really good job of attacking the basket tonight," Long said. "We did a great job of spacing the floor and they attacked downhill."
The win lifts Tech's record to 14-1 in the RSC and 20-7 overall for the season, but most importantly the win now secures the RSC title and the all important berth in the national tournament.
"The team knew the importance of the game going in," Long said. "We always want to be clear with our guys, even though it can create some nerves. We were a little tense at first tonight, but we eased into the game as it went along."
With one conference game remaining next Saturday, Feb. 22, at Rio Grande, the Golden Bears are guaranteed the top conference spot by virtue of owning the tiebreaker over second-place Indiana East, which is currently 12-2 in conference play.
In his first year as head coach, Long was thrilled to win the conference title and take the team back to the national tournament. He was also clear on how this Golden Bears team has been so successful.
"It means a lot, but so little of this has to do with me. It is the people around me," Long said. "I take great pride in surrounding myself with great coaches and great people. I didn't make any shots tonight. I am really proud of these guys."
The women, who entered Saturday having already clinched the RSC title and a trip to the national tournament, knocked off Point Park 96-89 earlier in the day.
The win pushed Tech's overall winning streak to 17 games, keeping the Golden Bears undefeated in conference play (15-0) and 23-6 on the season. They have won 28 straight conference games.
Tech had four players score in double figures, led by Alex Gray's game-high 26 points. Gray also had four steals, three rebounds and two assists.
Brittney Justice followed closely with 25 points and led the Golden Bears on the boards with eight rebounds, while sister Whittney Justice finished with 20 points and five rebounds to go along with three assists and two steals. Senior Laura Requena rounded out the double-figure scoring with 10 points.
The women will join the men at Rio Grande to close out their regular season.
