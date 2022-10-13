Tech men preseason RSC favorite

New coach, same high expectations.
The WVU Tech men's basketball team was picked first in the River States Conference preseason poll. The Golden Bears received 151 total points and seven of 13 first-place votes.
Forwards Andrew Work and Thomas Hailey were named to the preseason team.
Hailey, a 6-foot-7, 180-pound sophomore, averaged 10.4 points and 5.5 rebounds last season on his way to first-team all-conference honors.
Work, a 6-3, 190-pound junior from Oak Hill, is the team's leading returning scorer at 11.6 points per game. The second-team all-league pick also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
The Golden Bears will be led by first-year head coach George Wilmore. He takes over for James Long, who resigned in July to take a position as COO of Court XIV and the general manager of The Carolina Factory in Cornelius, N.C.
Wilmore was an assistant on Long's staff all three years he was at Tech.
Tech is coming off a 26-6 season and runner-up finish in the RSC Tournament. The season ended with a 79-65 loss to Cumberland in the first round of the NAIA Tournament — Tech's sixth straight national berth.
Indiana-Kokomo, which defeated the Golden Bears in the conference championship, was picked second.
On the women's side, Tech was picked fourth overall and second in the East Division to overall favorite Rio Grande. The Golden Bears fell to the RedStorm on a buzzer beater in the conference semifinals last season.
Both Tech teams will open the season at home on Oct. 28. The women will host the two-day Hampton Inn Beckley Golden Bear Classic, starting with Voorhees Classic at 6 p.m. They will then host Bluefield Oct. 29 at 3 p.m.
The men will start Oct. 28 against Alderson-Broaddus at 8 p.m.
