Tech men playing well out of the gate

So far, so good for the WVU Tech men's soccer team.
The Golden Bears have opened with a 4-1-1 record behind a strong defense and a steady offense. A mix of freshmen and upperclassmen has paved the way thus far.
"We've had a good start to the season, a few good results," Tech coach Oliver Hewitt-Fisher said. "We also had a loss against Cumberlands (3-0), but we're reasonably happy with the start to the season. Right now we're receiving votes in the (NAIA) rankings and hopefully can keep moving up."
The last two games have resulted in 1-0 victories over Cardinal Stritch and Shaw. Keeper Lucas Rivera Paramio had six saves in each game and has won back-to-back River States Conference Defender of the Week awards. He is first in the conference in goals allowed (3), fourth in saves (18), second in save percentage (.857) and second in goals against average (.75).
"The last two games we've kept clean sheets. The defense is doing well," Hewitt-Fisher said.
"Lucas has done well. He made some big saves in the win against Cardinal Stritch. He didn't really have too many saves to make against Shaw, but, yeah, he's been solid these last two games."
The Golden Bears have scored eight goals while averaging 8.8 shots and 4.0 shots on goal per game. Those are numbers Hewitt-Fisher would like to see go up.
"We're keeping possession well (but) not really creating enough chances, so that's something we need to improve on," he said. "But we're looking solid and controlling things quite well."
Winger Endjick Albert, a fifth-year player, is leading the way offensively with a pair of goals and an assist. Largely, the Golden Bears have found success with a young lineup.
There are usually six freshmen in the starting lineup, including centerbacks Enrique Ezquerro and Julian Diaz and defender Conrad Eriksson. Ezquerro scored the game-winner against Shaw.
Juan Minguez and Arnau Rabassa are starting in the midfield, and a few freshmen rotate up top.
"We've got six freshmen starting for us, and a few upperclassmen in there as well, so we have a good mix of freshmen and upperclassmen," Hewitt-Fisher said.
Tech has been among the teams receiving votes in the NAIA Top 25 the last two weeks.
The Golden Bears will be back in action Saturday at Washington Adventist for the first of three straight road games, one of which is the conference opener at Ohio Christian. Their next home game is Saturday, Sept. 24, against University of Maine at Fort Kent at 7 p.m.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.