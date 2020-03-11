Tech men open national play Thursday

Any time a new coaching staff takes over any team, in any sport, perhaps the most important thing is the development of the player-coach relationship.
Sometimes that can take a while. Getting various personalities and egos to mesh into a cohesive unit presents a challenge and test of patience.
Such was the task faced by James Long, who started his first season at WVU Tech in late summer. Success was not immediate, but it eventually became apparent that everyone is on the same page.
Long often talks of the "buy-in" in referring to the team's adopting of the philosophies integrated by him and assistant coaches George Wilmore and Payton Sturm. The proof is in the numbers, and not just a 12-game winning streak or a No. 17 national ranking.
The Golden Bears have placed a premium on ball distribution all season. They are among the nation's leaders in assists and assist-to-turnover ratio, a direct reflection of one of Long's focal points.
"When we talk about buying in and embracing what we've been doing, that's part of it," Long said. "We really take pride in getting each other involved. If they don't help, attack the rim, and if they do, find your teammates."
It helped carry Tech (23-8) to a second straight River States Conference regular season championship. That locked up another berth in the NAIA Division II national tournament, which starts Thursday for the Golden Bears. Tech is the No. 5 seed in the Cramer Quadrant and will take on No. 4 Grace College at 2:45 p.m. Eastern in Sioux Falls, S.D.
The Golden Bears are No. 4 nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.63) and fifth in total assists (566) and assists per game (18.9). They have come a long way since a 2-4 start to the season.
"It's something they have embraced, and like we said when we started, our offense is going to look ugly early and it's going to be really good towards the end," Long said. "The way we play offensively, it just takes game reps and game experience. We have guys that have had to play new roles this year and it takes time to get adjusted and acclimated to those new roles. It's a completely different system, so it's just going to take time, and the way we play just reading and reacting to what's going on."
Tech will need to continue with what got it to this point against Grace, which is ranked 13th in the nation. The Lancers (19-12) have defeated seven nationally-ranked opponents.
Grace lost to Taylor in the Crossroads League tournament quarterfinals when Taylor hit a fullcourt shot at the buzzer for an 88-85 victory.
Junior forward Haden Deaton (16.5 points per game) was an All-Crossroads first-team selection. Charlie Warner, who hit a halfcourt shot to tie the game against Taylor, is a second-teamer who averages 16.6 ppg. Jaret Sons, another second-teamer, averages 14.8 points and 7.7 rebounds.
Grace is led by first-year coach Scott Moore who, like Long in the RSC, was named Crossroads League Coach of the Year.
Point guard Junior Arrey has had a memorable season for the Golden Bears. The RSC Player of the Year leads the way for Tech with 16.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals. His assist average is sixth in the nation.
Tamon Scruggs is averaging 13.5 points and 7.2 rebounds. Darrin Martin (10.6 ppg) and Andreas Jonsson (10.5) round out the double figure scorers. Senior Dominic King comes in at 9.3 and Juvante Hayes is next at 8.7.
Freshman Andrew Work, an Oak Hill native, is averaging 8.1 points and 3.8 rebounds.
If the Golden Bears win Thursday, they will face the winner of No. 1 Olivet Nazarene and No. 8 Lincoln Friday at 6:45 p.m.
