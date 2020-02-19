Tech men No. 20 in NAIA DII poll

A special season for WVU Tech men's basketball got more validation on Wednesday.
The Golden Bears made their debut in the NAIA Division II Top 25, checking in at No. 20. Tech received votes in the preseason rankings off the heels of finishing No. 3 in 2019.
Tech (20-7, 14-1 River States Conference) has won nine consecutive games, including last Saturday's 79-65 victory at Point Park. That win clinched the RSC regular season championship for the second straight year and locked up a fourth consecutive bid to the national tournament.
"It means a lot to these guys in the sense that they deserve it," first-year Tech coach James Long said. "They've been putting in a lot of work, working hard and getting better and it's nice for them to get the recognition across the country.
"But the good thing about us is we are intrinsically motivated. That's not what motivates us. It's not like, hey, we made it here and the work is done. It's a mindset for us. We just continuously get better and better. But it is good for them to get some recognition."
There is still business to take care of. The Golden Bears will play their final conference game at rival Rio Grande on Saturday at 3 p.m. Tech outlasted the RedStorm 84-79 Jan. 16 in Beckley.
Rio Grande (12-17, 5-10) cannot make the RSC Tournament, which starts next Wednesday, Feb. 26, but would love to abbreviate Tech's stay in the top 25.
"It's definitely a rivalry and they will definitely be ready," Long said. "Any time you play a team on Senior Night they are going to give you everything they have. Rio is a good team with a good coach and a good culture. They will be ready for us and our guys know it. Our focus is on Rio and we're going to give them our best, and we know we're going to get their best. So we're excited for Saturday to end conference play in what's going to be a fun game to be a part of."
Tech will finish its regular season at home Monday against Appalachian Bible College. That game will tip off at 7 p.m.
The Tech women moved up one spot to No. 24. The Lady Golden Bears (23-6, 15-0) have won 17 straight games and also have sewn up their bid to the national tournament as conference champions.
Coach Anna Kowalska will lead her team into its season finale at Rio Grande (18-11, 10-5) Saturday at 1 p.m. Tech will be looking to finish undefeated in the conference and run its RSC win streak to 29 games.
Both Tech teams will be at home throughout the RSC tournaments. Their quarterfinal games will be played at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday.
The women's national tournament will be held March 11-17 in Sioux City, Iowa. The men's tournament is set for March 11-17 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
