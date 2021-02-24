Tech men maul Cougars

Had this been a normal year in the River States men’s basketball conference, WVU Tech and Indiana University-Kokomo might likely be playing each other in the conference championship game.
This has been far from a normal year in the RSC, or any conference for that matter.
Wednesday night, thanks to a blind-draw format to seed the teams, the Golden Bears (9-6) and the Cougars (7-1) instead met in the quarterfinal round of the RSC tournament.
The game lived up to the billing.
Led by the senior combination of Tamon Scruggs and Javante’ Hayes, WVU Tech knocked off IU-Kokomo, 79-66 inside the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center to advance to Saturday’s semifinal round.
“It has been a hard year. Getting this win means a lot. This is a tough league,” WVU Tech head coach James Long said.” I told them before the game that I trust them and I do. We have guys that have been here before. We have younger guys that have been battle tested this year and we trust them. We trust them to go out there and compete. It wasn’t pretty all the time, but that is what they did and they found a way.”
Facing one of the top defensive teams in the conference in IU-Kokomo, it was the Tech defense that stole the show in the win.
After holding the visitors to 31 points in the opening half, the Golden Bears applied the stranglehold on the Cougars in the first 10 minutes of the second half.
“It was all these guys. We told them if we get stops and hold them around 30 points again (in the second half), we will win,” Long said. “What did they come out and do? They got stops. I am proud of these guys and I told them before the game I was proud of them. We love being around them.”
Leading by three, Tech ran off 13 straight points ignited by a 3-pointer from the Swedish Assassin, Andreas Jonsson.
When Andrew Work drilled a 3-ball it pushed the lead to double figures for the first time in the contest.
Getting the start in one of biggest games of the year, Work responded with nine points and nine rebounds while creating havoc in the open floor for the Cougars.
“You want to talk about trust. We trust Andrew,” Long said. “He is the same person every day. When he is playing aggressive, he is one of the best players on the court, no matter who we are playing against. He is a special guy and his teammates love him. It was one of his first starts of the year, but we did it in the conference tournament because we do trust him. He has earned it.”
By the time the clock had ticked under 12 minutes to play in the game, Tech had its biggest lead of the night at 21 points after a Hayes 3-pointer.
On a night where physical play was the norm, Tech took care of the business at hand.
“I think it was just the clarity of what we needed to go do tonight,” Long said. “They know their jobs on every possession. It is just a matter of how willing they are to do it. This group is willing to do it. If we keep doing that, I like us against anybody. I have that type of confidence in these guys. I believe in them.”
IU-Kokomo refused to go away and cut the lead back to 10 points with just under six minutes to play. With Tech struggling a bit to score, the ball was put in the hands of Scruggs and he responded.
“We believe we have one of the best players, if not the best player in the River States in Tamon,” Long said. “When the going gets tough, we know we can give him the ball and we know we will be alright. I don’t care what the situation is or who we are playing against, we know we can go to Tamon and feel comfortable. We are just going to keep doing what we do.”
Working inside and out, Scruggs riddle the Cougars who struggled to stop him. When Scruggs dropped in a stepback 3 with 3:08 to play, the Tech lead was back to 19 points.
Scruggs finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Hayes scored 16 points and Darrin Martin added 14.