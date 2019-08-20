Considering the mystery that surrounded his team leading into the 2018 season, Oliver Hewitt-Fisher was mostly pleased with the way things panned out.
“We had a strong year last year,” WVU Tech’s interim men’s soccer coach said. “I didn’t really know what to expect going into the season. We had a lot of new players coming in, but luckily they all settled in really quickly and we had a really strong team.”
The Golden Bears surged through the regular season, losing only to eventual River States Conference champion Rio Grande. Eleven of their 18 games resulted in shutouts, including two scoreless draws.
They ended with the No. 2 seed in the RSC Tournament and received a bye into the semifinals. Sixth-seed Brescia forfeited the match, setting up a rematch with Rio Grande in the final.
“We actually started the final really well but somehow found ourselves 3-nil down at halftime,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “Then we came out in the second half, came out really well and managed to get it back to 3-3.”
The Redstorm, Hewitt-Fisher’s alma mater ranked fifth in the nation, won it on an unassisted goal in the 100th minute.
The Golden Bears wanted the season to continue, but had an inkling of what had to happen.
“In the end I think we were a little bit disappointed not to make it to the national tournament,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “We knew based on the Top 25 poll that we probably had to win the conference final to get to nationals. “
What that provides is motivation to make that one extra step this fall. But a little more of the unknown will have to be traversed to get there.
Tech unexpectedly lost two players when keeper Jose Domingo and striker Jaime Rodriguez transferred to fellow NAIA school William Carey. Domingo made 27 saves and was fifth in the nation with a goals against per game average of .55.
Rodriguez led the Golden Bears with 11 goals in 17 games.
“Hopefully we’ve brought in some new players to replace them, and (we have) some senior players that can step up and replace them, too,” Hewitt-Fisher said.
He will find out more Saturday, Aug. 31, when Tech opens the season at home versus Union College (Ky.). The match will start at 4 p.m.
Two of the Golden Bears’ top returning players will be forwards Sergio Sanchez and Jesus Naves. Sanchez was a honorable mention All-American last season after finishing in the top 50 nationally in assists (9) and assists per game (.5).
“He will be our captain this year,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “We expect the same (success) from him again as last year. We don’t build around one player specifically. We have a strong group of nine or 10 players that played a lot of games last year and will return.”
Naves, a senior, led Tech last season with 51 shots.
Taking Domingo’s place in goal will be senior Coque Martinez. He saved nine shots in six games last season, getting credit for the win in three of them.
“On most other teams he would have been a starting keeper, but we had two very good keepers last year,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “Losing our starter from last year gives us a chance to play Coque. I’ve got no worries about him playing. He will do well this year.”
Oak Hill’s Dylan Massey and Woodrow Wilson’s Nathan Williams are freshmen for the Golden Bears.
Tech scrimmaged Sunday at Marshall, where Hewitt-Fisher spent the 2016 season as a volunteer assistant. The Golden Bears also scrimmaged at Bluefield (Va.) College last Thursday. Hewitt-Fisher said mostly freshmen played against the Rams.
“It’s still early. We’ve only been together for a week, so I knew it wasn’t going to be perfect,” he said. “We started a little slow, but by the second half the team settled in a little better and we controlled the second half.”
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber